Great Plains Communications Begins Construction as Exclusive Fiber Provider to the157-Acre Gretna Crossing Park in Gretna, Nebraska

Blair, Nebraska, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Gretna Nebraska's new 157-acre Gretna Crossing Park opens in the Fall of 2023, it will have something for everyone including ultra-fast fiber Wi-Fi internet service. Great Plains Communications (GPC), a leading Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, has been named as the exclusive provider of fiber Wi-Fi services throughout the venue. With social media and other internet-based applications becoming a vital piece of the sports and outdoor entertainment experience, GPC has engineered and will construct a fully scalable, highly reliable, fiber-driven wireless solution to meet the needs of visitors, public safety entities and park employees. In addition, the company will be the sponsor of Gretna Crossing Park's Great Plains Communications Soccer Complex. Construction will commence in mid-April.

Once completed, Gretna Crossing Park attractions will include an outdoor water park with three multi-story slides and lazy river, YMCA, soccer, baseball and softball complexes, outdoor concert venue, 18-hole disc golf course, fishing pond, playgrounds, dog parks, nature area and outdoor classroom, walking trails and more.

"We want our visitors to have an amazing experience as they enjoy Gretna Crossing Park, which includes accessing apps via Wi-Fi," says Mike Evans, Mayor of the City of Gretna. "Great Plains Communications has a deep history of providing forward-thinking technology services with superior reliability and speed as well as a commitment to customer service and giving back to their communities. We look forward to a long technology partnership with this local Nebraska company as Gretna continues on our pattern of growth."

The Gretna Crossing Park is the first piece of GPC's ongoing fiber expansion into the Gretna community where they have been delivering fiber solutions to area businesses since 2017. Over the next few years, GPC will be actively growing its Gretna fiber presence to reach more businesses and residential customers with a full suite of fiber services including symmetrical residential internet speeds up to 2 Gig by 2 Gig.

Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications states, "Gretna is growing by leaps and bounds, and we're excited to be selected as a partner to help position this community as a fiber-forward place to live and do business. Gretna Crossing Park is a great start to kick off our plans to further expand our Gretna presence by ensuring visitors from all over have an amazing outdoor Wi-Fi experience."

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed Internet, Ethernet, video, SD Wan, GPC Cloud Connect, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company's 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.

