Use Data Collection and Analysis to Improve Workforce Learning and Development Efforts

New ATD publication examines how to leverage data collection and analysis to evaluate and improve workplace learning and development and align better with business goals.

In Data and Analytics for Instructional Designers, instructional design expert Megan Torrance provides a practical and accessible guide for instructional designers on developing learning experiences that leverage data collection and analysis to evaluate and improve workplace learning and development and align better with business goals.

Until now, there was an unaddressed need for data and analytics in workplace learning and development. Most books, resources, and degrees on data and analytics tend to focus on marketing, sales, and operational aspects of business, where data is easily accessible. In such areas, business professionals establish metrics and benchmarks and look to data for insights, information, and performance indicators.

In the L&D space, much of the interest to date has been in academic student analytics. The result has been the growth of MOOCs. But again, this does not translate to the workplace learning environment. There are some excellent books about learning measurement in the corporate space. However, missing across these resources is a focus on the unique data attainable in corporate learning at a granular level, as well as specific direction for instructional design teams on generating this data to feed downstream uses.

A reason behind this is the seeming lack of data in L&D compared to other business functions—thus a tendency not to use data to drive decisions. In most organizations, finance, sales, and operations all have granular data available within a few clicks to drive their decision-making. In L&D, there is often training completion data: Did learners complete the training? When? How long did it take? What are the test scores? Did they like it? Are they motivated to apply it?

Torrance explains, "We need to take advantage of more data in L&D. We tend not to have good insight into the learning experience itself. For example, what did learners click on? What did they do in class? How many times did they practice? Who gave them feedback along the way? Nor do we have good insight into what happens after the learning event. What outside sources did learners use to fill in any remaining gaps in their knowledge? Did they use the job aids we gave them, and did that make any difference? How did they perform on the job after training? Did their manager support them?"

Torrance reassures instructional designers that they do not need to be statisticians or afraid of math to use and analyze data. Nevertheless, she believes instructional designers should have a functional knowledge of data-related concepts and skills. In this context, she provides the foundations of learning data and analytics and discusses the process for obtaining and analyzing quality data.

Torrance reminds instructional designers that analytics is but one of several uses of workplace learning data, and she introduces a clear framework (Analyze It, Archive it, Act on It) that is less about strict rules and more about looking at the variety of things that can be done with data to gather perspective.

"While this book is all about analytics, don't forget that your data can also be used for influencing learning through personalization, recommendation, and adaptation. Data can also be used as part of an overall workflow where learning data and business data create a handoff from learning to working and back," reminds Torrance. She also advocates that instructional designers build relationships with colleagues in data security, IT, business intelligence, and other areas to build coalitions that support their work with data and overall goals.

Megan Torrance is CEO and founder of TorranceLearning and has over 25 years of experience in learning design, deployment, and consulting. Megan and the TorranceLearning team are passionate about sharing what works so they devote considerable time to sharing professional development in her field. Megan is the author of Agile for Instructional Designers, Data & Analytics for Instructional Designers, and Making Sense of xAPI. She is also a facilitator with eCornell's Women's Executive Leadership certificate, and courses in virtual teaming, team leadership and communication.

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations. ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD Press publications are written by industry thought leaders and offer anyone who works with adult learners the best practices, academic theory, and guidance necessary to move the profession forward. For more information, visit td.org/books.

Interview with Megan Torrance, author of Data and Analytics for Instructional Designers

Why this book, why now? What has changed in the field?

Right now, we're all in the midst of a data revolution. Data is everywhere, and it's driving digital transformation across the organization, so it's no surprise to me that instructional designers are being asked "Where's the data?!"

In 2015, I founded the xAPI Learning Cohort, with the intent to help learning teams get comfortable with using xAPI so they could lead adoption in their organizations. I really wanted to demystify and democratize access to this new technology. Having helped over 5,000 people get their start through Cohort, next up was a plan to help people do something with the data.

That's what this book is all about.

There are a few things driving this revolution (or evolution). As the learning experiences we design become more complex—think adaptive and personalized learning—many designers and platforms are leveraging data to provide a better experience for the learner. At the same time, these learning programs generate vast amounts of data that we can use to analyze the learning experience, identify what works, and make corresponding improvements.

Learning designers are also looking to evaluate that learning experience in a much more in-depth way than we've ever been able to before. New learning platforms and new learning data standards such as xAPI enable us to capture data for evaluation beyond satisfaction scores, completion status, and test scores.

And, it's about time. I've often said that just about every other function in most organizations has more data with which to do their work than the learning and development team.

What are you seeing with your clients and out in the field that says folks need this?

I remember a time early in the days of xAPI when we had built out a large learning program for a client of ours. I mean, it had all things: a behavioral assessment, e-learning, virtual instructor-led training, a mobile performance support tool, a manager coaching kit, and a post-assessment focused on on-the-job application. We asked the client if they would like to use xAPI to get an understanding of engagement with the program. At first, the answer was, "No, that's OK. We'll know that they are engaged because they will complete each step of the process in order to move ahead." As we built out the program, our team kept asking whether it would be useful to know how people were responding to various activities within the learning program, what kinds of things people were struggling with, and how long it was taking to move from one piece to the next. It took a little bit of coaching, but over time the client realized that completion data alone was not going to tell them what they wanted to know about the program. That's how we sold the power of data.

What I'm finding lately is that it doesn't take quite so much convincing to get to this point. Our design and development clients are asking us if what we build for them will send xAPI data. Our learning engineering clients are working with us to set up data-rich ecosystems that will support their IDs use of data and analytics. And I'm finding that larger learning and development teams are building out learning analytics capabilities already.

You've written several articles on xAPI for TD magazine and you co-wrote our first TD at Work guide on xAPI. How is this book different from those publications?

This book is not about xAPI. While xAPI is a probably very useful data specification for people using data and analytics, it is not required. There are lots of ways to get data and lots of platforms in which to do analysis. It was important to me that this not be just about xAPI, because I believe that limits the conversation a bit. (Although, yes, we do talk about xAPI in the book!)

How will your book make a difference?

My goal with the book is not to create data scientists but rather to help instructional designers approach this topic with confidence and with a structure and a process for moving forward. I want instructional designers to be able to have meaningful conversations about data with the business intelligence and data science teams and their organizations if they have one, or to lead the way themselves if they do not.

Where is data and analytics going in the future? Does the emergence of AI change things?

I see data literacy and a comfort with analytics as increasingly essential skills for many business professionals, including learning and development professionals. Data is not going away, it's a new(ish) tool that will support our instructional design work going forward. Artificial intelligence will support us—not replace us—in this work. If anything, I see the rise of artificial intelligence in the processing and analyzing of data—particularly as costs come down and access goes up—as the greater reason to be comfortable with data and analytics.

