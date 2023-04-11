HiFlow Solutions to Debut Latest Software Release with Industry 4.0 Features

Modular based MIS/MES Smart Factory solution for labels and packaging companies features ease of use, smart automation, and improved productivity and profitability.

HiFlow Solutions, a leading global provider of end-to-end management software solutions for folding carton, label converters, flexible packaging and corrugated producers, today reported that it will be featuring its latest software release at InfoFlex, scheduled for 17-18 April 2023 at the Greater Columbus (OH) Convention Center. HiFlow will be located in Booth 641 at the show.

"At the show, we are excited to be demonstrating the results of the last three years of development – more and stronger tools that make our software even easier to use," states Jack J Lafler, VP of Sales and Technical Services. "And it's now even easier to achieve ROI. We believe that by leveraging these features across a packaging company's business and production ecosystem, our users can achieve greatly improved outcomes."

Visitors to the HiFlow booth will also be among the first to experience first-hand a brand-new free entry-level imposition app, including download information and/or a flash drive containing the app and other valuable information.

About HiFlow 4.0

HiFlow Solutions MIS software is an end-to-end management information system with comprehensive tools that automate packaging workflows and business processes. This enables companies to compete more effectively in the marketplace, maintain faster and leaner production times, and increase profit margins. HiFlow Solutions MIS and MES modular offerings streamline operations in packaging, label, flex-pack or commercial printing plants, helping business owners gain visibility and control with real-time access to actionable data. New capabilities in HiFlow 4.0 include:



A built-in packaging design & imposition engine. Manual processes that are labor intensive, often taking hours-to complete, are now automated with execution reduced to minutes, saving valuable labor time and freeing team members to perform more productive operations. Bringing the speed and power of imposition, HiFlow's design & imposition module makes turnaround by prepress and estimating faster and more cost effective. Incorporates ECMA and FEFCO libraries.

New Unified Multipanel Dashboard System. This robust dashboard enables managers, owners and individual team members to more easily stay on top of changes in the pre-press, production and finishing environments. Customized dashboards let users see metrics, reports and job workflows specific to their roles and responsibilities, making it easy to review significant volumes of valuable, real-time information at a glance.

New web-browser Interface. HiFlow software can now be accessed on any device, anywhere, and still be secure. Ideal for remote workstations.

Cloud Based. HiFlow 4.0 now offers services in the Cloud via a Microsoft Azure cloud-based platform. Clients can choose between an on-premise server-based platform and the Cloud, depending on individual company requirements.

Machine Data Collection. Using print engines and sensors, users can access real time visibility into machine and equipment processes. Data is then collected, reported, and displayed directly in HiFlow's customizable reporting system, including real time deep data on each individual job. This enables a more efficient operation with the ability to quickly view and correct issues with individual presses, operators, shifts and more.

New Robust Barcoding Solution. Automate inventory systems with the HiFlow 4.0 Barcode Module integrated into existing barcode terminals (Windows, Android). Get data on real time material consumption and current stock availability. Contains data defining who, when, for which job and on what machine activities, including material consumption, are occurring.

In addition to these new capabilities, HiFlow 4.0 is easily integrated with third-party solutions in order to create a fully integrated and extremely efficient business and production environment.

Lafler concludes, "Industry 4.0 - the automation of manufacturing and industrial processes with smart technology – has long been a development goal for us at HiFlow Solutions. Our software has featured machine-to-software communication, smart algorithms, and smart automation for a long time. Now we've added layers of user interface that make the software more intuitive and easier to use. Those include a web-browser interface, a packaging design and imposition module, and visual dashboards. We deepened data collection in our MES and upgraded our barcoding solution. And HiFlow can now operate either in the cloud or on premise. These developments are a result of our ongoing research into emerging industry trends and a significant amount of time spent listening to our customers to better understand how we can improve the offerings to meet their changing needs."

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with a HiFlow expert at InfoFlex please contact Amy Voss Dolce at a.vossdolce@hiflowsolutions.com.

To learn more about how HiFlow MIS/MES can improve your business and production performance, visit http://www.hiflowsolutions.com, where you will find in-depth information invaluable to your due diligence in selecting a new or replacement MIS solution for your commercial print, labels or packaging operation.

About HiFlow Solutions

HiFlow Solutions provides flexible MIS/MES systems that help packaging manufacturers operate more efficiently and profitably. HiFlow Solutions MIS/MES streamlines business and plant operations for flexible packaging, folding carton, label, and corrugated business with advanced features to help packaging manufacturers automate workflow and gain total visibility and control of their business processes. HiFlow Solutions has been providing MIS and MES solutions for over 23 years to 100+ clients. Its international headquarters is in Miami, Florida, with additional offices in Warsaw, Poland, and Mexico City.

To learn more about HiFlow Solutions, please visit https://hiflowsolutions.com/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/hiflow-solutions

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@hiflowsolutions

