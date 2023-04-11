Submit Release
News Search
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Silo Wellness Inc. (SILO)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 avril/April 2023) - Effective immediately, Silo Wellness Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Silo Wellness Inc. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 11 avril/April 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : SILO

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

