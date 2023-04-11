Gov. Kemp: Seohan Auto Georgia Announces 180 New Jobs in Liberty County

GEORGIA, April 11 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Seohan Auto Georgia, a developer and manufacturer of automobile parts, will create at least 180 new jobs and invest more than $72 million in a new manufacturing facility in Liberty County.

“The Hyundai Metaplant is and will continue to be an economic driver for the entire region, creating more jobs for hardworking Georgians in communities like Liberty County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We're proud to welcome Seohan as the latest supplier in a growing list to invest in Georgia and look forward to the continued growth of this fast emerging sector.”

Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation is a Tier-1 automotive parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Group America. The company is based in South Korea and has production facilities around the world, including multiple facilities in the United States.

“Sustained growth of the EV market over the past few years suggests that accelerated changes to the automotive market is inevitable. We believe Georgia will be the center of the EV industry, and will be a new frontier for Seohan's future with limitless opportunities and potential,” said Jung Kee Koo, CEO of Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation. “We are very pleased to collaborate in partnership with Georgia and move towards a promising new future.”

“Seohan has successfully created innovative solutions to overcome challenges throughout the years, and is determined and prepared to take another leap forward in the EV industry with Liberty County,” continued Mr. Koo. “We are confident that our experience and technological capabilities will contribute to the prosperity of the local community, and we sincerely thank Georgia and Liberty County for their continuous support and trust throughout the process.”

Seohan’s new facility in Georgia is scheduled to begin production in late 2024, and will be located at the Dunwoody Court Site in the Tradeport East Business Center, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified site. The new manufacturing facility will produce H/shafts, axles, and brake systems for OEMs, including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.

“From our negotiations with Seohan Auto Georgia we’ve learned it and its affiliated enterprises in South Korea, the United States, and around the world truly are responsible, thorough, and progressive organizations that are striving to advance innovative technology,” said Allen Brown, Chairman of Liberty County Development Authority. “We are pleased that Seohan has selected Liberty County as their location in which to Come Grow Globally. We look forward to working with them in assuring a very successful venture for their new advanced manufacturing project.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Liberty County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“The ongoing transition to e-mobility and sustainable technology creates a window of opportunity for companies and states that remain on the forefront, and we are excited to work with Seohan to provide solutions to this developing industry,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Innovation across the automotive industry is happening at a breakneck speed, and companies are focused on keeping up with new technology and increasing market demand. Communities that invest in speed-to-market solutions, like Liberty County with the Tradeport East Business Center, gives Georgia a leg-up over competitors. We’re grateful for our partners who continue to support the state’s competitiveness.”

On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in neighboring Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility. In addition to Hyundai's direct contributions to the region, offsite suppliers connected to the project were predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state. Projects announced to date have already exceeded this amount by nearly $1 billion.

Building on the assets that make the automotive industry successful, Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric mobility industry. Since 2020, more than 35 EV-related projects have announced more than $21 billion in investment and 27,800 jobs in Georgia.

About Seohan Auto Georgia

Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation is a new subsidiary of Korea Movenex Co., Ltd which was established in 1974 and employs more than 2,800 employees globally. Korea Movenex possesses advanced technology and experience in the automotive parts industry. Rather than simply transferring value through distribution or sales operations, Korea Movenex strives to consistently create new value by developing more advanced technology and by supplying parts to collaborative partners. Through these initiatives the company envisions continuous growth as a socially and economically respected company.