Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,249 in the last 365 days.

Odyssey system to be down this weekend

The Judicial Branch Information Technology department will be upgrading the Odyssey system beginning Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. The system will be unavailable over the weekend. This will include public access and secure public access as well as File & Serve.

 

You just read:

Odyssey system to be down this weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more