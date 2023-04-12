GR8 People Starts 2023 with a Bang: Record Q1 Growth and Numerous G2 Honors

• Q1 year-over-year growth of 272%
• Q1 year-over-year Sales CARR growth 254%
• Q1 year-over-year RPO/MSP and Direct Sourcing CARR Growth of 288%
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GR8 People, the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, announced exceptionally strong growth for the first quarter and received numerous G2 Spring Award badges for High Performer CRM and High Performer Recruitment Marketing, plus the prestigious Users Love Us badges by business technology review platform G2.
"GR8 People delivered an exceptional first quarter to kick off the fiscal year with record-setting year-over-year growth of 272%,” said Diane Smith, chief executive officer of GR8 People. “This success shows our investments in The Everyone Platform™ are clearly paying off with triple-digit sales growth and new customer acquisitions. These results also reinforce our market positioning with The Everyone Platform™ and its ability to address ever-changing talent demands.”
GR8 People Q1 optimism is based on several key factors:
• Frictionless Recruiting Platform Success
The Everyone Platform™ is a worldwide design standard. The company continues to receive praise from customers and industry analysts for offering a global innovation-led total talent acquisition platform, powered by a robust workflow automation framework that sources, attracts, engages and hires every workforce type in one experience that’s seamless, boundless and effortless.
• Record Setting Financial and Customer Acquisition Performance
The company posted 272% YOY growth, 254% YOY Sales growth and 288% YOY RPO growth demonstrating the company’s strategy is working. New marquee customers include the largest privately owned business jet service provider in the world, a multinational food processing company specializing in producing private label packaged foods, a pioneering and innovative provider of market-leading workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, a nationally ranked recruitment process outsourcing firm and others benefiting from a platform that advances their business in today’s changing ways of work.
• Increasing Customer Time-to-Value Guaranteed
The company also announced its new “Better Together” program which guarantees a customer’s implementation timeline and cost. The program has been well-received by customers who appreciate a partner willing to stand up and be accountable for delivering performance and real time-to-value results.
“GR8 People is honored to once again be a multi-category Leader in the influential G2 Spring 2023 report and we are especially proud to earn the Users Love Us badge yet again.”
G2 validation came in the form of customer reviews and high rankings of the GR8 People Everyone Platform™: The G2 Spring 2023 Grid® Reports are based on unique algorithms that calculate, in real-time, customer satisfaction and market presence scores. For its Spring 2023 Report, GR8 People proudly earned three badges for CRM and Enterprise Recruitment Marketing software, including:
• High Performer (Enterprise CRM)
• High Performer (Enterprise Recruitment Marketing)
• Users Love Us
