Massachusetts Life Sciences Week Focuses Spotlight on Commonwealth’s Global Leadership

April 24-28 to be celebrated as Life Sciences Week in Massachusetts; Three marquee convenings set stage to showcase the Massachusetts ecosystem’s global impact
Being able to formally recognize the lifesaving work our member companies and partners are doing is a tremendous step in creating awareness for the work they do on a daily basis.”
— Brian Johnson, President, MassMEDIC
BOSTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), and the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) are proud to announce the launch of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Week, April 24-28, to celebrate and recognize the global leadership of the life sciences industry here in Massachusetts. Three upcoming marquee events—the MassBio State of Possible Conference, MassBio Align Summit, and the Medtech Impact Symposium & Gala—are set to take place during the week, featuring some of the most significant voices and impactful leaders in the life sciences space.
With more than 1,500 biotech and medical device technology companies in Massachusetts that employ more than 130,000 people, Massachusetts is life sciences. The Commonwealth is a national leader in attracting National Institutes of Health (NIH) and VC funding, and boasts a number of the nation’s leading academic and clinical facilities, providing access to a built-in workforce and R&D. Biotech companies in the state produce a cumulative drug pipeline that makes up 6.4 percent of the global pipeline and 14.5 percent of the U.S. pipeline. And, the nearly 420 medical device companies in Massachusetts lead the nation for medical device exports, 510(K)s, and PMAs.
An economic development and investment agency with a mission of supporting the growth and development of the life sciences in Massachusetts, since 2008, the MLSC’s funding has generated $5.3 billion of leveraged investments in the Commonwealth, which has created more than 16,000 jobs in Massachusetts. This includes $572 million in capital funding, supporting projects that have leveraged an additional $1.4 billion, $25 million in STEM equipment and professional development for teachers to support 261 middle schools and high schools, and $41 million to support nearly 6,000 internships and apprenticeships for Massachusetts students at 960 startup companies. The Center also partners to bolster events in our ecosystem like the BIO National Convention coming to Boston in June and The MedTech Conference this past October, creating awareness of and excitement in the life sciences.
“Our preeminent mission remains to ensure that the life sciences are synonymous to Massachusetts in the same way that citrus is to Florida, or oil is to Texas, or corn is to Iowa, or cars are to Michigan,” said MLSC President and CEO Kenn Turner. “We can do this, but only if we do it together. I am incredibly emboldened to celebrate a special week in April with our partners at MassBio and MassMEDIC.”
MassBio’s mission is to advance Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system, and improve patient lives. MassBio represents the premier global life sciences and healthcare hub, with 1,600+ members dedicated to preventing, treating, and curing diseases through transformative science and technology that brings value and hope to patients.
“Massachusetts is the state of possible because of the incredible density of brainpower and innovation across not just the life sciences, but science and technology more broadly, and a spirit of collaboration that is unmatched,” said MassBio CEO and President Kendalle Burlin O’Connell. “We are thrilled to use the upcoming Massachusetts Life Sciences Week to spotlight all that our local ecosystem has to offer companies, residents, and especially patients facing unmet medical needs.”
MassMEDIC is the largest regional medtech association in the United States, with over 300 members representing manufacturers, product developers, suppliers, research institutions and academic health centers. For more than a quarter of a century, MassMEDIC has been the voice of the groundbreaking medical technology industry in New England, advocating for sound public policy that supports innovation and fostering a community built on a shared purpose.
“We are honored to recognize April 24-28, 2023 as Life Sciences Week in Massachusetts,” said Brian Johnson, President, MassMEDIC. “As one of the leading industries in our state, the life sciences are essential and growing. Being able to formally recognize the lifesaving work our member companies and partners are doing is a tremendous step in creating awareness for the work they do on a daily basis.”
More info on upcoming events taking place during Massachusetts Life Sciences Week:
MassBio State of Possible Conference
MassBio’s 2023 State of Possible Conference (Tuesday, April 25 | Royal Sonesta, Cambridge) celebrates the Massachusetts’ life sciences ecosystem, giving attendees the opportunity to learn from experts, hear from speakers, participate in discussions, and expand their professional networks. This year’s focus—Being Bold. Looking Beyond.—spotlights the state’s global role in advancing science, health equity, and patient driven breakthroughs during a time of economic uncertainty. Speakers include Governor Maura Healey, Robert Langer, Michael Curry, Marc Casper, and more than 30 panelists.
MassBio Align Summit
The Align Summit (Wednesday, April 26 | Royal Sonesta, Cambridge), with insights from McKinsey & Company, will bring together innovative startups from the biotech, medtech, and healthtech sectors with potential partners and offer a full day of content, networking, and partnering. Twenty seed / Series A startups from North America and Europe will share their first-in-class therapeutics, cutting-edge platforms, and innovative technologies. Partnering through the powerful Jujama app will enable attendees to create a personal profile, start conversations, and conveniently schedule 1:1 meetings.
Medtech Impact Symposium & Gala
The Medtech Impact Symposium & Gala (Thursday, April 27 | Encore Boston Harbor) is hosted by Abiomed, Alira Health, Insulet, The Mullings Group and NextPhase Medical Devices. The half-day Symposium will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders within our industry to discuss improving standards of care across four distinct conditions: Women’s Health Diagnostics, Orthopedic Joint Replacements, Cardiac Interventions and Diabetes Treatment. The Gala is MassMEDIC’s annual event that celebrates the impact medical technology makes on patients’ lives. This year’s Gala will recognize two individuals with the organization’s inaugural Impact Awards, given in conjunction with the state to individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to patient care through innovations in medical technology, improvements in methods of care, or their efforts to bolster the life sciences ecosystem in Massachusetts.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Nichole Wenderlich Owens
https://www.massmedic.com
+ 13152634618
email us here