DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event for Kanawha County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for positions within DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance and Bureau for Social Services in Kanawha County at 4190 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV, 25313.

The event will interview for Child Protective Service Worker, Economic Service Worker, Economic Service Worker Trainee, Family Support Specialist​, and Youth Service Worker positions.

Individuals hired as a Child Protective Service Worker or Youth Service Worker in Kanawha County are eligible to receive a $2,500 bonus with a one-year employment commitment.

To schedule an interview, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov​ or call 304-389-6058.

Those interested in additional career information are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website. Open positions and events are updated weekly.​