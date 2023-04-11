Hope 360 Foundation Giving $10,000 to Winners of Fentanyl Awareness Contest

Hope 360 Foundation is launching a social media contest to educate on the dangers of fentanyl.

CANFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To increase public awareness, the Hope 360 Foundation is launching a social media contest to educate on the dangers of fentanyl and how to prevent its use and abuse. Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death in ages 18-45, and the younger population is being targeted at an alarming rate.

The main objective of this campaign is to encourage participants to create a social media post on one of the eligible platforms (Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok) around the topic of fentanyl awareness. Contestants will be required to include at least 2 facts on fentanyl in their posts and use the hashtags #iamHOPE360 and #FentanylAwareness. The contest is open to anyone interested in spreading the message.

The grand prize for the contest is $2,500, with additional prizes awarded to a dozen other winners, with a total prize pool of $10,000. All submissions must be in by May 1st, with winners announced on May 9th, National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

To enter the contest, participants must post their content to Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok using the hashtag #iamHope360 and #FentanylAwareness and follow the Hope 360 Foundation on the platform they posted to.

"We believe that young people have an important role to play in raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs," said Renée Halfhill, Founder of the Hope 360 Foundation. "Our social media contest is an opportunity for students to showcase their creativity and passion for making a difference in their communities."

For more information on the contest rules and guidelines, please visit the Hope 360 Foundation website at www.hope360.love.

[About Hope 360 Foundation]

Hope 360 Foundation is a not-for-profit organization committed to promoting community health and wellness through education, awareness, and support. The foundation works to empower individuals and communities to make informed decisions about their health, and to promote access to resources and services that support wellness and recovery. For more information, please visit www.hope360.love.

Fentanyl Awareness Contest Commercial