Main Street Therapy Partners Welcomes Its Newest Clinic, Sternen Physical Therapy of Beachwood, OH

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Main Street Therapy Partners, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy services, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Sternen Physical Therapy, a renowned provider of physical therapy services in Beachwood, OH, as well as its brand, Cleveland BodyWise. This acquisition solidifies Main Street Therapy Partners’ ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint and providing exceptional care to patients across the country.

Since May 1998, Sternen Physical Therapy has been providing top-notch physical therapy and wellness services to the Beachwood community, achieving great success with every patient that walks through its doors. The Cleveland BodyWise services, which include BodyWorks hands-on care as well as BodyMoves training and Pilates programs, provide a full continuum of care and helps patients transition from rehabilitation to wellness. With Main Street Therapy Partners’ support, the clinic will continue to operate under its current name and brand, while benefiting from Main Street Therapy Partners’ industry experience and robust operational, clinical, and administrative resources.

“At Main Street Therapy Partners, we believe in preserving the unique identity and community reputation that our partners have built over the years.” said Main Street CEO, Renee Halfhill. “With our added oversight and assistance, our partners and clinic staff can focus on providing high-quality care to their patients, while we absorb much of the back-office burden. This allows for an improved work-life balance and enhances the overall success of our clinics.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sternen Physical Therapy to our family of brands,” said Renee Halfhill. “Their reputation for clinical excellence and commitment to patient care aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to working with the team to continue providing exceptional care to the patients in Beachwood and its surrounding communities.”

