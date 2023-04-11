SkyDrop uses Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS Terminal to obtain New Zealand CAA approvals for suburban drone delivery

Kongsberg Geospatial’s IRIS Terminal platform enables operator situational awareness and control in complex airspace environments.
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of the IRIS Terminal, and SkyDrop, a turnkey solutions provider of hardware, software, and patents for autonomous drone delivery, announced today that the Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS Ground Control Station application has been implemented by SkyDrop in New Zealand to receive necessary CAA approvals in order to conduct suburban drone delivery operations. The CAA granted the approval after conducting a thorough review of SkyDrop’s technology and operating procedures.
SkyDrop is now the first company approved for live store-to-door drone delivery in New Zealand beginning in the town of Huntly (Waikato, NZ). SkyDrop has now received three key approvals to conduct drone delivery: including certain beyond visual line of sight operations (enabling their drones to operate at their full radius for last-mile delivery), drone delivery over persons and property, and deployment of the first revenue-generating last-mile drone delivery hub with customers in New Zealand. The SkyDrop approvals utilized the detailed risk assessment methodology, known as SORA (Specific Operations Risk Assessment), as used in Europe, Canada, and other markets and offer a transferable approach to operator applications in other markets.
The Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS Ground Control Station technology is vehicle autopilot agnostic and enables multiple drones and sensor feeds to be monitored and controlled simultaneously by a single remote operator and provides real-time calculation of aircraft separation to enable BVLOS operations. Built on Kongsberg Geospatial’s industry-leading TerraLens SDK, IRIS Terminal provides advanced real-time 2D and 3D visualization of all airborne track and weather data, as well as cues, alerts, and warnings to enable a single operator to monitor a complex airspace environment.
“We’re very pleased to be working with Kongsberg Geospatial, the industry leader in precision real-time software for air traffic control. This approval is a ground-breaking milestone for SkyDrop, and the drone delivery industry as a whole” said Matthew Sweeny, SkyDrop’s Founder, and CEO. “SkyDrop is set to launch regular drone deliveries to the nearly 10,000 people and businesses in Huntly, New Zealand. Tell us: What will you deliver? And if you want to be the next business or town with drone delivery, reach out to us at SkyDrop!”
“We are excited to be collaborating with SkyDrop, an industry leader in last-mile delivery by drone,” said Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. “We have worked closely with their team to customize and implement our technology and their success is a testament to their world-leading capabilities.”
About Kongsberg Geospatial:
Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for air traffic control, UxS, and military situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Autonomous vehicles, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
Contact: 1-613-271-5500 or reach us by email at info@kongsberggeospatial.com
About SkyDrop:
SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey) is a full-stack solutions provider of hardware and software for autonomous last-mile drone delivery and owns extensive patents. SkyDrop is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to make delivery instant for everyone, and a vision of drone delivery that is safer, speedier, quieter, cheaper, and greener. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first-ever FAA-approved drone delivery in the US. Learn more at www.GetSkyDrop.com
