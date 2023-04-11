AACUC Announces 25th Anniversary Legacy Conference

CUNA Mutual Group Title Sponsor for the African-American Credit Union Coalition’s Annual Conference at Historic Stone Mountain

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) has partnered with CUNA Mutual Group, a leader in insurance, investment and technology services for credit unions and members, to sponsor the 25th Anniversary AACUC Annual Conference taking place July 16-20, 2023 at the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort in historic Stone Mountain, GA.

“We’re excited to partner with the AACUC as the Title Sponsor for its 25th anniversary conference,” said John Cassidy, CUNA Mutual Group’s Director of Credit Union System Relations. “CUNA Mutual Group has been a long-term ally of AACUC’s programs and initiatives because our core values align. We value the challenging yet important work the organization consistently does to increase diversity within our credit union system. The AACUC annual conference is a culmination of everything the organization stands for and the unmatched value it provides its members and supporters.”

The five-day “Legacy”-themed event will focus on learning, laughing and loving the AACUC community and the great outdoors with activities, sessions and award ceremonies poised to inform and inspire while honoring the organization’s past and future. Most events will take place at Stone Mountain Park, a state park designated as a memorial to the Confederacy.

“Since launching our Commitment to Change initiative, we feel strongly about healing, and we recognize the importance of visiting places that caused hurt in our community,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO. “While we are headquartered in Atlanta, we intentionally selected to host our conference in Stone Mountain to see the mountain in a different light, specifically from a perspective of power and to motivate and heal collectively.”

The AACUC Annual Conference is one of the organization’s signature events, attended by members, non-members and supporters from across the country. Credit union professionals from all levels of their organizations, credit union board and supervisory committee members, plus individuals from financial services organizations attend the conference for training, networking and educational opportunities.

The schedule includes pre-conference activities such as a Golf Outing, Historical Tour, Bank Secrecy Act Compliance training and First-Time Attendee Orientation, awards ceremonies including the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and newly named Maurice R. Smith DEI Leadership Awards, conference general sessions and breakouts including “Legacy Lessons” from industry leaders, #DEITuesday networking events, young professionals activities, an AACUC Museum and an exhibit hall featuring prominent financial services solution partners.

More details are available at www.aacuc.org/annual-conference.

###

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The AACUC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. Recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020 with its Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism initiative, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.

About CUNA Mutual Group

Built on the principle of “people helping people,” CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society. For more information, visit cunamutual.com.

