Assure Health Partners with Meritage Medical Network to Provide Value-Based Remote Monitoring to Diabetes Patients

Virtual-first offering will be overseen by nationally recognized endocrinologist and expand critically needed access to diabetes care in vulnerable communities
Assure Health and Meritage are natural partners, as we share the same guiding principle of providing everyday care to patients who need it the most”
— Jeff Nadel, CEO of Assure Health
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Assure Health, the leading provider of virtual care and remote monitoring programs for patients with chronic conditions, announced today that the company has partnered with Meritage Medical Network, a California-based network of 2,100 physicians, to launch a virtual-first comprehensive diabetes management program. This announcement comes as Assure Health continues to prove its industry-leading ability to bring virtual care and remote monitoring programs to value-based care contexts.
Amid an ongoing national shortage of endocrinologists, this virtual-first program provides much-needed specialist care to communities who might otherwise lack access. The comprehensive diabetes management program leverages Assure Health’s proven infrastructure of 50-state licensed clinicians and easy-to-use connected health devices to keep patients healthy between office visits. In addition to virtual care and remote monitoring, the program also includes end-to-end chronic condition management, including ordering lab tests and durable medical equipment (DME), as well as prescribing and titrating medication.
The program is designed to partner with and support Meritage’s network of providers in California’s Central Valley, expanding their ability to reach and treat additional patients, particularly those who experience social determinants of health-related barriers to care, like living in a rural community, immigration status, and being employed as a migrant worker. By combining virtual care, remote monitoring, and specialist oversight, the program meets patients where they are to provide full-service treatment.
The launch of this program also contributes to Assure Health’s growing portfolio of value-based care partnerships. Assure Health is currently partnered with health systems, health plans, and other healthcare organizations to bring virtual care to thousands of patients nationwide.
The comprehensive virtual care and remote patient monitoring program is overseen by Dr. Jaye Noel, MD, Assure Health’s Chief Endocrinologist. Dr. Noel was previously the Director of Endocrinology for Johns Hopkins Medicine at Sibley Memorial Hospital and former Chief of Endocrinology for Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic.
“Assure Health and Meritage are natural partners, as we share the same guiding principle of providing everyday care to patients who need it the most,” said Jeff Nadel, CEO of Assure Health. “We are thrilled to be partnered with Meritage to bring this innovative approach to diabetes patients across California, and, at the same time, realize the potential of virtual care and remote monitoring in value-based environments.”
“At Meritage, we are always looking for cutting-edge ways to meet our patients’ needs and keep them healthy,” said Dorsa Barzin, MSN, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Meritage. “Assure Health’s comprehensive diabetes management program represents the future of chronic care and will increase accessibility to treatment to our patients across Fresno County.”
Assure Health offers virtual care and remote monitoring programs that connect patients to dedicated care managers and digital health devices to effectively manage their chronic conditions between doctors’ office visits. Assure Health’s physician-supervised care managers review device readings, collaborate with patients to establish plans to improve their health, and coordinate with patient’s existing treating providers to deliver the best possible care. Working across the care continuum with partners like health systems, health plans, and self-insured employers, Assure Health delivers care to patients in partnership with their existing care teams. Assure Health’s evidence-based programs demonstrably improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.
About Assure Health:
Assure Health was founded in 2020 by Jeffrey Nadel and Craig Bolz in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and has developed an industry-leading care delivery model to support virtual care and remote monitoring for patients with chronic conditions. Assure Health’s evidence-based programs leverage leading clinicians and easy-to-use technology to keep patients healthy at home through personalized, on-demand care. Assure Health provides patients with access to a dedicated nurse care manager and connected devices to monitor and manage their chronic conditions while collaborating directly with primary care providers and other members of patients’ care teams to improve outcomes and lower costs. To learn more, please visit www.myassurehealth.com.
