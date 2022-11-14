Assure Health Raises $8.7 Million Seed Round
Strategic fundraise will be used to expand Assure’s virtual care and remote monitoring programs, which improve health outcomes and lower overall healthcare cost
We are committed to providing personalized, relationship-based, everyday care to patients who need it most. We are thrilled to secure this seed funding from partners who share in this commitment.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assure Health, the leading provider of virtual care and remote monitoring programs for patients with chronic conditions, announced today that the company has raised an $8.7 million seed round. This round included only strategic investors, and funds will be used to expand access to Assure’s remote monitoring programs and relationship-based care management services, which provide patients with connected health devices and dedicated nurse care managers to effectively manage their chronic conditions and improve the quality of life between doctors’ office visits.
This seed round fuels a period of rapid growth for Assure, which will have 100 full-time employees before the end of the year. Assure Health is currently accessible to millions of patients through collaboration with provider groups, health systems, health plans, and other healthcare organizations, and will be announcing other high-impact strategic partnerships in the coming months.
“At Assure Health, we are committed to providing personalized, relationship-based, everyday care to patients who need it most, like people managing chronic conditions. We know that the extra support our programs provide keeps people healthy and improves their independence and quality of life at home,” said Jeff Nadel, co-founder and CEO of Assure Health. “We are thrilled to secure this seed funding from partners who share in this commitment and who are well-situated to help us thrive in our next phase of growth, and we are looking forward to expanding access to our vision of everyday care to patients across the country.”
Assure Health specializes in delivering remote patient monitoring, remote therapeutic monitoring, and chronic disease management programs. Assure Health provides enrolled patients with cutting-edge, yet easy-to-use, connected health devices. These devices transmit patients’ health data directly to their dedicated care manager, who is one of Assure’s in-house and 50-state-licensed nurses. Assure Health’s physician-supervised care managers review data, establish care plans, monitor patients’ health, and coordinate with primary care doctors and specialists to deliver the best possible care.
“Healthcare is increasingly being delivered to patients outside of traditional brick and mortar settings, but virtual care comes with concerns about fragmentation and siloing,” said Craig Bolz, co-founder and COO of Assure Health. “Our solutions uniquely close gaps that can emerge between office visits and make it easy for doctors to stay connected to their patients and for patients to stay connected to their doctors.”
Working across the care continuum with partners like health systems, other digital health companies, health plans, and self-insured employers, Assure Health delivers care to patients in partnership with their existing care teams. Assure Health’s evidence-based programs demonstrably improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.
Assure Health was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jeff Nadel and Craig Bolz, who previously founded Klink, and acquired by delivery.com in 2017.
To learn more about Assure Health, please visit www.myassurehealth.com.
About Assure Health:
Assure Health was founded in 2020 by Jeffrey Nadel and Craig Bolz in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and has developed an industry-leading care delivery model to support virtual care and remote monitoring for patients with chronic conditions. Assure Health’s evidence-based programs leverage leading clinicians and easy-to-use technology to keep patients healthy at home through personalized, on-demand care. Assure Health provides patients with access to a dedicated nurse care manager and connected devices to monitor and manage their chronic conditions while collaborating directly with primary care providers and other members of patients’ care teams to improve outcomes and lower costs. To learn more, please visit www.myassurehealth.com.
