Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,254 in the last 365 days.

EU helps simplify railway border crossing process between Moldova and Ukraine

For the first time, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine will jointly control the Bessarabeasca-Serpnevo-1 railway crossing. 

The controls will be carried out on the territory of the Republic of Moldova on the basis of a protocol recently signed between the competent authorities of both countries.

The cooperation, initiated with EU support, will ensure the movement of goods from and to Ukraine based on a modern European approach that will simplify the border crossing process and facilitate the development of economic processes.

Currently, joint control on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border is carried out at six road border crossing points, one of which is temporarily suspended on the Transnistrian section.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU helps simplify railway border crossing process between Moldova and Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more