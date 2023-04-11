EU helps simplify railway border crossing process between Moldova and Ukraine

For the first time, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine will jointly control the Bessarabeasca-Serpnevo-1 railway crossing.

The controls will be carried out on the territory of the Republic of Moldova on the basis of a protocol recently signed between the competent authorities of both countries.

The cooperation, initiated with EU support, will ensure the movement of goods from and to Ukraine based on a modern European approach that will simplify the border crossing process and facilitate the development of economic processes.

Currently, joint control on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border is carried out at six road border crossing points, one of which is temporarily suspended on the Transnistrian section.

