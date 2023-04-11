EU helps simplify railway border crossing process between Moldova and Ukraine

There were 2,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,254 in the last 365 days.
For the first time, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine will jointly control the Bessarabeasca-Serpnevo-1 railway crossing.
The controls will be carried out on the territory of the Republic of Moldova on the basis of a protocol recently signed between the competent authorities of both countries.
The cooperation, initiated with EU support, will ensure the movement of goods from and to Ukraine based on a modern European approach that will simplify the border crossing process and facilitate the development of economic processes.
Currently, joint control on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border is carried out at six road border crossing points, one of which is temporarily suspended on the Transnistrian section.
