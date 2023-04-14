Pittsburgh-Based Singer/Songwriter Gabby Makes Waves with Her Latest Single “Trip”

FRANKLIN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabby, the up-and-coming singer/songwriter from Franklin, Pennsylvania, has broken through with her latest single “Trip,” achieving her highest streaming numbers to date. With a growing following online and recognition from various platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, Gabby’s musical talent has not gone unnoticed. Her newest single, “Trip,” was an instant hit with her fans and has helped her gain 5,000 new monthly listeners on Spotify.
Gabby’s passion for authenticity is reflected in her music. In her recent interview with The Marathon Life Podcast, Gabby spoke about her desire to connect with people through her music and help others feel heard and understood. This desire for authenticity is also evident in her previous release “F*** Friends.”
Gabby’s talent as a singer/songwriter has been gaining recognition, and her latest single “Trip” showcases her unique and distinctive style. With a mix of R&B and trap, Gabby’s smooth vocals and innovative production have earned her a loyal following of fans who are eager to hear more.
Listeners can connect with Gabby on Spotify, Apple Music, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. For further inquiries and press, please contact tfike20@gmail.com.
###
ABOUT
Gabby is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Franklin, Pennsylvania. She has been performing in local talent shows and theater productions since a young age. Gabby began to focus on her music career at 16 and has been writing songs ever since. Her newest single, “Trip,” is her highest streaming single to date.
