Armoured Labs Joins Forces with DB Skimboards to bring Ceramic Protection to Skimboarders: "DB Skimboards Monster Spray"

DB Skimboards Monster Spray with Armoured Labs

Armoured Labs, joins forces with Washington State Manufacturer, DB Skimboards, to bring Ceramic Protection to Skimboarders: “DB Skimboards Monster Spray”

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Armoured Labs Protection, a leading Kamloops manufacturer of eco-friendly protective ceramic coatings for board sports, has announced its supply partnership to DB Skimboards, a leading manufacturer of high-performance skimboards, to bring DB Skimboards Monster Spray to market.

Staying on the path of giving consumers the best flatland skimboards in the world, DB Skimboards Monster Spray was created – comprising an Armoured Labs ceramic coating – protecting and enhancing the surfaces of skimboards. For the first time, skimboards can have an extra layer of protection.

Mr Kanda James, Managing Director of Armoured Labs said “We’re ecstatic to be working with one of the world’s leading manufacturers in skimboards, and especially DB Skimboards who are known for their high-quality craftsmanship.” He added, “The partnership between DB Skimboards and Armoured Labs feels like a natural fit as each of our companies is dedicated to providing board riders with the best products to further enhance performance and board longevity.”

Mr Tim Mackey, Co-Founder of DB Skimboards said “We're stoked to be working with Armoured Labs Protection to bring our customers the ultimate protection for their boards. Making a good skimboard is more difficult than you might think. Pressing precise rockers and concaves is an art that took us the better part of a decade to truly perfect. We manufacture using only the best domestically produced hardwoods to ensure a long-lasting rocker, great ding resistance, and everlasting pop.” He added, “So for us when we had the opportunity to introduce Monster Spray as a way to give consumers further protection and enhancing properties for their skimboards, we immediately jumped at it.”

About DB Skimboards Monster Spray Technology

DB Skimboards Monster Spray is a unique ceramic formula by Armoured Labs Protection that is sprayed onto board sporting equipment and their accessories to give a protective layer on their surfaces. Monster Spray is a 100% non-toxic and eco-friendly formula, that provides an ultra-hydrophobic surface, protects against micro-abrasions, prevents grime build-up, protects against color fading from harmful UV rays, and makes surfaces an easy clean.

About Armoured Labs Protection

Armoured Labs started operations in late 2019, specializing in protective products for the Surf, Snow and 420 industry. We are a leading provider of eco-friendly protective ceramic coatings for winter and summer board sports, and glassware protection in the 420 industry. We’re on a mission to keep the gear we all love in pristine condition and contribute to environmental responsibility.

Read more at www.armouredlabs.com

About DB Skimboards

DB Skimboards was founded in 2003 by Richard Docter, Bryce Hermansen, Tim Mackey, and Isaac Thomas. Originally manufacturing flatland skimboards and longboard skateboards the business quickly grew out of the garage and moved to a 2,000 sq ft barn. Working nights and weekends the guys pushed through college and upon graduating pursued their passion full-time. In 2010 the guys outgrew the barn and moved to their current 4,000 sq ft shop just south of Seattle, WA where they manufacture from raw materials to finished one-of-a-kind boards using unique molds and materials.

Read more at www.dbskimboards.com