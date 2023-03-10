ARMOURED LABS™ Introduces ‘Surf Guard’, an Eco Friendly Protective Coating for Water Board Sporting Equipment

Armoured Labs Surf Guard

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armoured Labs™, a manufacturer of protection products for the Surf, Snow and 420 industry, today announced its eco-friendly protective product SURF GUARD for water board sports is now available in North America. People who own water sporting equipment experience the condition of their equipment deteriorate over time from exposure to the elements, and natural wear and tear. To prevent this deterioration, it's essential to use a good quality protectant for care and maintenance.

Mr Kanda James, Managing Director of Armoured Labs said “A good quality protectant is important to make sure the life of the equipment is extended and is kept in the best possible condition for future resale.” He added, “At Armoured Labs™, we’re all about prolonging the life of the products we love. You maintain a vehicle with protective coatings, and a mobile phone with screen protection, so why wouldn’t you do the same for expensive board sporting equipment? People who have water sports gear, such as SUP boards, skim boards, foil boards, foils, inflatables, wings, sails, and kayaks, all know the expense of buying this equipment and they want to keep them in top condition for visual appearance, performance, and future resell value.”

Explaining about Surf Guard for board sports, Mr James said, “We created Surf Guard from listening to people’s concerns that allow riders to care for and maintain their sporting equipment. The thing to keep in mind with water sporting equipment, is people will move from novice, intermediate, to advanced, and along the way, they will typically resell their gear to upgrade, therefore, they need to maintain their gear in the best possible condition."

Unveiling some of the company’s future plans, Mr James said, “We love to Innovate and develop unique products which help to protect and prolong people's equipment. We are continuously evolving our product offerings to improve the way we extend the life of the equipment. If you want a protectant for when your sporting equipment is in use, have a look at our products!”

All Armoured Labs™ products are designed with a focus on protection, performance and quality. Armoured Labs™ products cater to the Surf, Snow and 420 industry protecting the things consumers love.

About Surf Guard Technology

Armoured Labs™ Surf Guard is a unique ceramic formula sprayed onto board sporting equipment and its accessories. The application of Surf Guard provides a protective layer on boards and accessories. Surf Guard is a 100% non-toxic and eco-friendly formula, that provides an ultra-hydrophobic surface, protects against micro-abrasions, prevents grime build-up, protects against colour fading from harmful UV rays making, and makes surfaces an easy clean.

About the company

Armoured Labs™ started operations in late 2019, specializing in protective products for the Surf, Snow and 420 industry. We manufacture eco-friendly protective ceramic coatings for winter and summer board sports, and glassware protection in the 420 industry. We’re on a mission to keep the gear we all love in pristine condition and contribute to environmental responsibility.

Armoured Labs Surf Guard Protection for Boards and Accessories