IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Moody’s upgrades PeopleCert to B1 and ESG score to CIS-3 from CIS-4 following strong financial performance in FY2022

Byron Nicolaides, Founder, and Group CEO of PeopleCert

Byron Nicolaides, Founder, and Group CEO of PeopleCert

P

We are proud that our hard work and results are recognised through this upgrade, especially when global market trends appear to be challenging.”
— Byron Nicolaides, Founder, and Group CEO of PeopleCert
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleCert announces that Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has upgraded PeopleCert’s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2. Moody’s also upgraded the rating of the €300mn Senior Secured Notes (SSN) to B1 from B2. The outlook for both ratings remains stable.

The upgrade reflects the company’s continued strong operating performance and its material increase in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) and Free Cash Flow (FCF) in the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

It also reflects the company's leading market positions for IT and project management certifications, the substantial growth potential of its LanguageCert and ancillary services offering, and its vertically integrated business model.

ESG considerations were also a key driver of this rating action. PeopleCert’s financial policy has been balanced over the past two years with a clear focus on continued deleveraging; accordingly, Moody’s changed the governance risk score for PeopleCert to G-3 from G-4 and the overall ESG Credit Impact Score to CIS-3 from CIS-4.

“We are proud that our hard work and results are recognised through this upgrade, especially when global market trends appear to be challenging. 2022 was the fiscal year that fully consolidated the AXELOS acquisition and marked the beginning of a new era for the company’s financial performance” said Byron Nicolaides, Founder, and Group CEO of PeopleCert.

Petros Lampropoulos
PeopleCert
Petros.Lampropoulos@peoplecert.org

You just read:

Moody’s upgrades PeopleCert to B1 and ESG score to CIS-3 from CIS-4 following strong financial performance in FY2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Petros Lampropoulos
PeopleCert Petros.Lampropoulos@peoplecert.org
Company/Organization
PeopleCert
192 Sloane Street
London, SW1X 9QX,
United Kingdom
+44 20 3564 7044
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2000, PeopleCert is the global leader in the certification industry. PeopleCert develops global best practice frameworks and certifications, manages exams, and delivers certifications. Its product portfolio in IT & Digital Transformation, Project Management, Business, and Languages includes two of the most globally recognised IP-protected frameworks, developed and evolved by the UK Government over 30 years: ITIL® and PRINCE2®.   PeopleCert certifications are delivered across 200 countries and territories, 50.000 Corporates (82% of Fortune 500), and 800 government organisations through a global network of 2.500 Accredited Training Organisations and 30.000 venues worldwide, as well as through PeopleCert’s award-winning Online Proctoring solution. PeopleCert consists of over 1.000 employees from 40 nationalities and has received over 50 awards in Entrepreneurship, Business, Technology, and Sustainability.  Following the acquisition of Axelos in 2021 for £380mn, PeopleCert became the first unicorn of Greek origin. 

peoplecert.org

More From This Author
Moody’s upgrades PeopleCert to B1 and ESG score to CIS-3 from CIS-4 following strong financial performance in FY2022
PeopleCert: Best performing year with 48% increase in revenue (£117.7mn) and 647% increase in EBITDA (£77.2mn)
PeopleCert acquires DevOps Institute
View All Stories From This Author