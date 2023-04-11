Move As One Cultivates Confident Future Leaders with Facilitation Training

The Minneapolis based company is offering facilitation training for future leaders to grow and develop their communities and organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To adapt and respond to our current disruptive reality, people need new skills. Move As One promotes group empowerment programs essential for healing and collaborative activities by engaging union from the inside-out and facilitating the whole system.
The certification course - Whole-System Facilitation Training - was created by its originator Julie Delene, to bridge the gap between established organizational processes and new co-creative methods of working together. Move as One is launching this new online program for leadership facilitation and full-circle communication.
Leadership professionals are inspired to learn the elemental and energetic patterns that hone emotional intelligence. Leadership programs provided by Move as One guide leaders through concrete steps to mobilize shared change agency and advance group actions.
Participants who complete this whole-system facilitation training course will have access to proven change-agent methods to strengthen, energize, and focus both individuals and groups. The curriculum helps to forge a clear path forward by bringing out each person's unique gifts to meet with unpredictable times and awaken greater potential within oneself, as well as within others.
Participants gain tools and experience for transitioning to eco-system consciousness while balancing energies for whole-system transformation. This program increases one’s confidence in leadership, facilitation, and consulting.
Just like work skills can be honed over time, leadership abilities and skills can be further developed. Julie Delene's leadership facilitation program empowers aspiring leaders to strengthen their skills and positively influence those around them using the Move As One approach.
The 5 Mindful Moves and Move As One system constructs the program's two main pillars, serving as a creative process that directs one to mobilize the mental, physical, and emotional energies of human potential.
Julie Delene, the organization's founder, and principal trainer, offers this advice: "Attune to nature's wisdom and integrate your energy, action, and awareness to better manage yourself and others. Improve your leadership skills by joining a collective movement that helps you stay grounded in this whole-system approach."
Employees can benefit greatly from Julie Delene's mindfulness practices. Begin to nourish healthy cycles of growth for establishing wise, productive, and interconnected ecosystems.
About Move As One -
Julie Delene is founder of the Minneapolis-based consulting practice, Move as One, which works with teams and leaders to co-create and support behaviors to become more conscious and collaborative. Delene has more than thirty years of expertise as a consultant for business strategies, fostering change for organizations, and accelerating growth.
