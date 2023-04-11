TTS Laboratory Services Offers Comprehensive Testing Solutions To Clients In Various Industries

TTS Laboratory Services offers various testing services for companies in various industries, from medical to cosmetics, textiles, and more.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TTS Laboratory Services, an Istanbul-based company, provides testing services for clients in different industries. Companies in Biocidal, Cosmetic, Medical, Textile, and several other enterprises can rely on TTS Laboratory Services for testing requirements. Those looking for medical device sterility testing can also check out this highly-recommended service.
TTS or TTS Laboratory Services, which stands for True Testing Services, is a group company established in 2021 with 100% domestic capital and independent, own resources. The company has a team of young dynamic professionals to support all stakeholders in various sectors. Its primary services include analyses of consumer products, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biocidal products, textiles, toys, shoes, stationery, accessories, jewelry, child-baby care products, detergent, electrical tests, air conditioning tests, and acoustic tests. Those looking for medical device sterility testing can also check out TTS Laboratory Services.
"We are excited to offer our clients an expanded range of services to meet their unique needs. We Have a team of professionals working hard to develop innovative solutions that help them achieve their goals. we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional service and results," the company's rep stated.
"We understand the importance of accurate and reliable results for our clients. That's why we invest in the latest technologies and equipment to ensure that our clients receive the highest quality results possible. We also offer cooperation and solution partnerships to carry out all operations by producing special solutions, adhering to the confidentiality and impartiality of individuals and institutions," the rep added.
Some other services TTS Laboratory Services provides include Education- it offers on-site and online training; Consultancy- it provides service in the production stages, formulation planning, fulfillment of international technical requirements, and all legal legislation notifications; Licensing- ensuring biocidal products are licensed or registered according to the procedures determined by the Ministry of Health; and Method Application- It provides training and application services to create the methods a company needs on their devices, to use them more effectively, increase work performance, reinforce theoretical and practical experiences, and increase their total development from basic to advanced levels.
About TTS Laboratory Services -
TTS Laboratory Services is a leading provider of analytical and testing services for clients across industries. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, TTS Laboratory Services offers innovative and comprehensive solutions to help clients achieve their goals. The company's state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and experienced team of professionals ensure accurate and reliable results for clients in a wide range of industries, including medical, cosmetics, and more.
