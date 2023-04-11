ZIGRAM forms a strategic partnership with Fortrex Technologies to deliver Financial Crime Compliance solutions

ZIGRAM, a RegTech company specializing in solutions for the AML, FCC & Emerging Risk space, has entered into a strategic partnership with Fortrex Technologies.
GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA , April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM, a Regulatory Technology company, that specializes in solutions for the Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) and Emerging Risk space, has entered a strategic partnership with Fortrex Technologies, a leading Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) solutions company based out of Maryland, US. This partnership will enable Fortrex and ZIGRAM to deliver Risk, AML, and FCC solutions to clients in the US.
The goal of this partnership is to combine Fortrex Technologies’ expertise in offering Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) solutions to the US financial services industry with ZIGRAM’s deep technology capabilities, data assets and solutions.
Bill Schnieder, EVP Risk Management at Fortrex Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with ZIGRAM, one of the fastest-growing RegTech and Data Asset companies in the world. This alliance enables us to expand our reach and offer innovative risk-relevant solutions to our clients, while also strengthening our position in the US market."
Abhishek Bali, Co-founder and CEO of ZIGRAM, said, "We are excited to partner with Fortrex Technologies, a company that has a strong reputation in offering Risk Management solutions to the financial institutions in the US. This alliance will allow us to expand our presence in the US market and offer our innovative screening and risk-monitoring products to a wider audience. We look forward to collaborating with Fortrex and achieving mutual success."
About Fortrex Technologies:
Fortrex Technologies focuses on providing third-party risk management (TPRM) solutions to small, medium, and large financial institutions. With customized services, affordable pricing, and high-level compliance expertise, they help organizations get and stay compliant with regulatory guidelines in the US.
About ZIGRAM:
ZIGRAM is a leading regulatory technology company, focused on anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance and emerging risk space. The organization offers cutting-edge SaaS and Data Asset products across use cases such as sanctions screening, adverse press coverage, risk monitoring, anti-money laundering events, supply chain risk, due diligence reports, early warning system and country watchlists. It is one of the few companies in the world to offer an ‘Integrated RegTech Stack’ - Data, Technology & Services – solutions to clients.
