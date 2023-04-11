Award-Winning Author and Educator, Richard James Rogers Hosts Executive Coaching Seminar in Thailand

The executive coaching seminar focused on simplifying the coaching process and addressing common misconceptions
Coaching must be a comfortable process for both the coach and the 'thinker' (or coachee), and involves the building of trust, rapport and professional chemistry. ”
— Richard James Rogers
BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grant Thornton Thailand, a leading business adviser that helps dynamic organisations to unlock their potential for growth, recently facilitated an inspiring executive coaching seminar on March 29, which was focused on the topic “Simplifying the Coaching Process: Do Less to Achieve More.” The event was hosted by bestselling, award-winning author and educator, Richard James Rogers.
Richard James Rogers is an expert in educational technology, pedagogy, mentoring, and coaching. He offers a variety of services for his clients, including public speaking training, executive coaching workshops, podcasts and blogs for the teaching profession, private tutoring, and teacher-training seminars.
Richard has also written a comprehensive blog full of teaching tips for teachers at richardjamesrogers.com, which followed on from his bestselling book published in 2015, called 'The Quick Guide to Classroom Management: 45 Secrets That All High School Teachers Need to Know’.
During the session, Richard covered some fundamental coaching principles and addressed common coaching misconceptions. One key theme explored was how 'being present' is more important than 'being perfect'. Richard emphasized that coaching must be a comfortable process for both the coach and the coachee and involves building trust, rapport, and professional chemistry.
"One common misconception many people have about coaching is that it is supposed to be a continuous stream of open-ended questions delivered at regular intervals over a set period of time. This is simply not true. Coaching must be a comfortable process for both the coach and the 'thinker' (or coachee), and involves the building of trust, rapport and professional chemistry. The coach must be in a positive and curious mind during any coaching session. It's imperative that the coach trusts in the ability of the thinker to solve their own problems, whilst at the same time facilitating that problem-solving process through relaxed, yet focussed conversations,” Richard explained.
To wrap up the session, the attendees engaged in an interactive activity that utilized educational technology.
“The event was a great success and was both informative and engaging," said Chris Cracknell, Chairman of Grant Thornton Thailand.
