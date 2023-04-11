Global FinTech Optimized Payments Launches New Brand Identity and Website

With the rapid growth we've experienced over the last several years, it felt like the right time to update our look and feel while emphasizing our purpose and value.”
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global FinTech leader, Optimized Payments, has unveiled a new brand identity and website. The updated look reflects the company's 15-year transformation from a successful consulting firm into a thriving global analytics platform that helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators manage key aspects of electronic payments.
"I am thrilled about the position we've earned as a global leader in the payment analytics space," said Oliver Gumbrill, Chief Revenue Officer, Head of Sales & Marketing. "With the rapid growth we've experienced over the last several years, it felt like the right time to update our look and feel while emphasizing our purpose and value."
The team at Optimized Payments collaborated with visionary designer Brian Steely and the award-winning marketing agency Jackson Spalding to develop a new logo and website that represents the continuous evolution of the company's brand while celebrating its bright customer-centric present and future.
The new look is clean, modern, and perfectly aligned with the company's mission and core values of simplifying payments for their clients.
The new Optimized Payments logo combines elements that reflect cooperation, harmony, excitement, trust, and success, which are key components of the company's culture.
The company's new website has been thoughtfully redesigned in a polished, contemporary ascetic that is easy to navigate, creating a friction-free user experience.
"I am so excited to launch our new website and branding," said Monika Llorens, Director of Marketing. "Over the last 15 years, we've grown tremendously and have continuously adapted our services to support our client's changing needs while maintaining a clear focus and passion for excellence at every level."
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services, and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue– all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $500 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, eCommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
