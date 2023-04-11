Open Hearts Foundation Gala Celebrates Living with an Open Heart at Calamigos Ranch and Jane Seymour's Malibu Estate

Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset to be presented with the inaugural Open Hearts Humanitarian Award
Vasso Paliouras, Founder/Executive Director of Lending Hearts to be presented with the Open Hearts Award
Jane Seymour hosts the 2022 Gala at her Malibu Estate. Photography by @JenLowreyphoto
Honoring Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset with the inaugural Open Hearts Humanitarian Award and Vasso Paliouras with the Open Hearts Award
I personally invite everyone to join the Open Hearts Foundation for a night to remember at our Celebratory Gala! You do not want to miss it.”
— Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, Open Hearts Foundation
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Hearts Foundation will host its 2023 Celebratory Gala on May 20th at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu’s wine country and a private Benefactor cocktail reception on May 19th in at the Malibu estate of award-winning actress and philanthropist, Jane Seymour, O.B.E.. The Foundation, Co-Founded by Ms. Seymour, will be giving two very special awards during the evening’s festivities. Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset, a dynamic philanthropic couple and winemaking royalty, will be honored with the inaugural Open Hearts Humanitarian Award. One of the Foundation’s high impact charity partners, Vasso Paliouras, Founder/Executive Director of Lending Hearts, will be honored with the Open Hearts Award.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset, of Boisset Collection and E. & J. Gallo Winery respectively, are being honored with the inaugural Open Hearts Humanitarian Award. This award celebrates individuals or corporations who live and serve with an open heart, who directly align with the Open Hearts Philosophy, as well as believe in and support the Foundation's mission. Philanthropy is a tenant of this couple’s personal and business philosophy, keeping their hearts open and lending their expertise and resources to many important causes and charities in Napa Valley, Sonoma and beyond. Their support of the Foundation’s mission has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years. In addition, the Boisset Collection and its Boisset Ambassadors continue to collaborate on many cause marketing efforts, including the promotion of Joy & Serenity Cabernet Sauvignon, a wine created by Boisset together with Jane Seymour, bearing the iconic Open Hearts symbol. Together, Jean-Charles and Gina’s passion, their innovative and creative spirit, and their commitment to family makes them the perfect couple to establish this prestigious award.
Also, Vasso Paliouras, Founder/Executive Director of Lending Hearts, will be honored with the Open Hearts Award. Inspired by Jane Seymour's mother’s philosophy to turn adversity into an opportunity to help others, this award honors individuals who have risen above their own life challenges to truly help and reach out to others in need. Inspired by Vasso’s own struggle supporting her teenage sister who was battling stage 4 Hodgkin’s disease, Lending Hearts’ vision is to bring hope and strength to everyone impacted by cancer. During the evening, Vasso will share her moving story and how establishing Lending Hearts has impacted countless other children and young adults with cancer.
Tim Mallad, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, expressed, “Our Open Hearts family is excited to honor Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo with our Humanitarian Award. Their passion and open hearts personify our mission and the work that we do every day. We are equally pleased to honor Vasso Paliouras of Lending Hearts, one of our charity partners whose incredible story reflects our values and commitment to creating change for the greater good.”
Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, shared, “Jean-Charles and Gina are true examples of what it is to live with an Open Heart. Their generosity and dedication to family and service are unbelievably inspiring. I am beyond thrilled to honor them at our Gala. Over the years, we have all been so inspired by stories of triumph over struggle and I also look forward to celebrating Vasso Paliouras and Lending Hearts with the Foundation’s Open Hearts Award. I personally invite everyone to join us for a night to remember!”
About the Gala celebration:
The Open Hearts Foundation Celebratory Gala will be on Saturday, May 20th at Calamigos Ranch in the heart of Malibu’s wine country, with award-winning journalist and anchor of What's Now, WKYC, Christi Paul, serving as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies and inspirational performances by Jared Lee and Brenna Whitaker. Our private Benefactor Cocktail Reception will be on Friday, May 19th beginning at 6pm at the Malibu Estate of Jane Seymour. Jane is generously donating the perfect setting for an intimate dinner filled with gratitude as the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean.
In addition to the in-person celebration, the Foundation will also be hosting an online auction from May 1 to May 31 filled with luxury products and experiences that will be available for the winning bid.
As of this press date, the Open Hearts Foundation Gala is sponsored in part by: JS Designs, Dance Industry Awards, IOMAXIS, Forefront Living, Jane and Bert Inch, the Honorable Dave and Julie Gall Vander Wall, Arlene Inch, and GTE Agency.
All proceeds from this Gala celebration will support the Foundation’s mission. The Foundation has provided more than $1,500,000.00 in its grantmaking history in support of small and emerging charities serving vulnerable communities throughout the United States and has inspired thousands of volunteers across the globe to do what they can to help others and find their unique purpose. As a 501(c)(3) public foundation, the Open Hearts Foundation is a small, creative and innovative public Foundation that believes in the art of the possible, fiscal responsibility, and a grounded passion to turn adversity into opportunity and create change for the greater good.
Contact
Trena Pitchford
Open Hearts Foundation
+1 805-852-1367
email us here