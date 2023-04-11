U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds joins best-selling author Marc Beckman at NFT.NYC

Congressman Donalds & best-selling author Marc Beckman
Congressman Donalds and best-selling author Marc Beckman to examine how Web3 will accelerate growth across our Nation’s cities
— Congressman Byron Donalds
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United States Congressman Byron Donalds and best-selling author Marc Beckman will engage in a fireside discussion in New York City on Wednesday, April 12th at 2:00pm. The conversation will focus on how Web3’s underlying foundation can improve our Nation’s cities across three pillars: Prosperity, Infrastructure, and Culture.
“Blockchain technology provides a broad range of benefits to cities and their citizens, including job growth, prosperity, investment, and individual financial freedom,” asserts Congressman Donalds. “I am excited to return to my hometown, New York City, to explore ground-breaking ideas that will help communities advance into the future.”
“NFTs, digital artwork, and blockchain technology provide a broad range of benefits to cities. Web3’s underlying technology can enhance tourism, activate public art funds, rebalance renewable energy distribution, and provide the healthcare community with more advanced data storage systems,” according to Marc Beckman.
Congressman Donalds is a member of the U.S. Congressional Blockchain Caucus, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Financial Services.
Mr. Beckman is the CEO of DMA United, New York University’s Senior Metaverse Fellow, and a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Task Force.
About DMA United:
DMA United is an award-winning advertising agency that also provides representation services for individuals and brands. DMA United’s poly-cultural platform sits at the center of style and design; and extends into fashion, art, music, sports, entertainment, and technology. A sampling of clients includes Mastercard, Sony Music, Pepsi, Havaianas, Karl Lagerfeld, and Nelson Mandela. DMA United owns and operates CityKey.Art, which houses NFTs for select cities, including Washington, D.C. and Reno, Nevada. www.dmaunited.com
