Dynamic Resurfacing Installs New Pool Deck and Garage Floor Concrete Coatings System at Local Residence

GRANIFLEX installed on residential pool deck

GRANIFLEX installed on residential pool deck

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Resurfacing, a reputable company in the decorative concrete industry, was recently hired to apply decorative concrete coatings systems for both a pool deck and garage floor. The homeowner was struggling with a failing pool structure and needed a reliable service provider to restore and transform their pool deck, and garage floor.

The team of professionals at Dynamic Resurfacing was presented with this challenge, and they got to work, exceeding the client's expectations by delivering high-quality results.

The pool resurfacing project involved removing the failing pool structure and reinventing it to ensure it was both durable and slip-resistant. The team used the latest slip-resistant system, a durable concrete coating that is ideal for high-traffic zones like pool decks. GRANIFLEX™ is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, it's flexible and reduces the chances of slipping and falling on slippery surfaces.

While at the property, the team applied a Stone Flake look to the client's garage floor. Stone Flake is an exceptional, decorative concrete coating that provides a durable and long-lasting surface. This coating adds class and elegance to any surface and, when correctly installed, is designed to last for many years without flaking, fading, or peeling.

The crew faced some challenges when rebuilding the pool structure coping that was originally built out of foam. They overcame this by installing cement board to ensure it was strong and wouldn't sag like its predecessor. The team’s attention to detail was remarkable, and they ensured that the client was satisfied with the results.

Our team is thrilled to have been able to provide exceptional services to the homeowner," stated Ryon Vanwey, owner of Dynamic Resurfacing Resurfacing's success is attributed to the use of high-quality products from The Concrete Protector. These products, coupled with specialized techniques and extensive industry knowledge, enable the team to complete projects while surpassing client expectations.

The client was pleased with the outcome of the project, and they praised the team for their professionalism, customer service, and depth of knowledge. The homeowner could not help but marvel at the transformation of their pool deck and garage floor.

"Our team is thrilled to have been able to provide exceptional services to the homeowner,” stated Ryon Vanwey, owner of Dynamic Resurfacing. "We strive to ensure that our clients enjoy a versatile, long-lasting surface that provides an exceptional aesthetic appeal to their property. We are confident that this project will exceed the homeowner's expectations and bring them years of enjoyment."

For more information on Dynamic Resurfacing's services or to request a free quote, please visit their website at lasvegasdecorativeconcrete.com.

About Dynamic Resurfacing
Dynamic Resurfacing is a leading company in the decorative concrete industry that provides customized solutions to homeowners and business owners across the Las Vegas area. Their services include pool deck resurfacing, concrete coatings, concrete repair, concrete stamping, concrete restoration, and more.

How To - GRANIFLEX Pool Deck

