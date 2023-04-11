NBCI President Rev. Anthony Evans Set to Deliver Keynote Address at Texas State University

Rev. Anthony Evans has a special announcement to make at the ACCEYSS Summit
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitute 27.7 million churchgoers, will deliver the keynote address at the Association of Collaborative Communities Equipping Youth for STEEAAM Success (ACCEYSS) Faith and Community Summit at Texas State University on April 14-15, 2023. Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says “Without hesitation, The
Black Church is all in for the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education. Over the next seven years, we will prioritize STEM Education as an important career pathway for African American and Latino students. The pursuit of STEM fields offers the necessary credentials to prepare these students with the appropriate knowledge and skills to attain economic stability. This is why we are excited in joining with Dr. Shetay-Ashford Hanserd and Texas State University as a primary supporter of her visionary leadership.”
As author of the “Comprehensive Educational Framework-Policy and Engagement Strategies for Modus Operandi” and “An Implementation Guide: A Companion Resource with The National Black Church Initiative’s Comprehensive Education Framework: Policy and Engagement Strategies for Modus
Operandi,” Rev. Evans recognizes the importance of having quality educational preparation given its capacity for positioning individuals for opportunities and access. The short and long-term impact of such preparation cannot be denied. More information about the education documents can be found at the
following: https://www.naltblackchurch.com/education/index.html Rev. Evans, too, understands the importance of the church to be involved with supporting STEM Education. Given the number of school age children within NBCI congregants, we are pleased to be able to partner with Dr. Ashford in this endeavor.
As a leader in the field of STEM Education, NBCI highlights the importance of the scholarship that she has contributed to STEM as well as workforce development. Dr. Ashford has produced ground-breaking research on promising practices for students within the STEM fields. Rev. Evans considers it to be the job of the church to promote the authentic voices of scholar leaders within the Black Church who have expertise within STEM and related disciplines. Thus, Dr. Ashford is one of the leaders that NBCI will utilize in our efforts to further generate an academic blueprint on the role of the church for ensuring more adequate representation of African Americans and Latinos in the STEM fields.
African American and Latino children cannot continuously afford to be left behind their white counterparts. The pursuit of STEM fields is the one area the church vows to utilize the enormity of its organizational structure to generate relationships and resources to prepare our children with intentionality
for the workforce ahead.
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches and the public. NBCI utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI’s programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offers faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.
