GPS Pioneer Inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame

Considering McCarthy’s career as UNSO’s former Director of the Directorate of Time from 1996 to 2005 and a list of stellar, professional feats; his induction comes with open arms awaiting his arrival.

“For the last half century, Dennis has quietly served as the internationally recognized subject matter expert (SME) for Precise Time and Earth Orientation, ensuring the accuracy of navigation products used globally.” said CAPT H. F. “Rip” Coke, USNO Superintendent/Commanding Officer. “Basically, anyone who has ever used GPS to accurately arrive at their target destination should thank him.”

Along with being a founding member of the International Earth Rotation and Reference System Service (IERS), McCarthy achieved milestones during his career at USNO that shaped global-society and changed world.

“It’s no surprise Dr. McCarthy is being honored as the first USNO employee to be inducted into the Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame,” said Coke.
In the early 1980s, U.S. Department of Defense and Navy scientists and engineers expressed concern for the need of Earth Orientation prediction to improve maritime navigation of global commerce and naval vessels, McCarthy was the SME called upon to deliver that need.

McCarthy’s work during that time period resulted in creation of the Earth Orientation Department at USNO, after he determined methods to provide Time and earth Orientation Parameters (EOP).

Notable professional awards obtained by McCarthy include: the Newcomb Award 1993; the Superintendent’s Award 2006, Navy Superior Civilian Service Award 2006, and the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Service Senior Professional 2006.

Originally established as the U.S. Navy Depot of Charts & Instruments 192 years ago, USNO continues to perform an essential operational role for the United States, the Navy, and the Department of Defense. Its mission includes determining the positions and motions of the Earth, Sun, and Moon, planets, stars and other celestial objects, providing astronomical data; determining precise time; measuring the Earth's rotation; and maintaining the Master Clock for the United States.

Naval Oceanography has approximately 2,500 globally distributed military and civilian personnel, who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to guarantee the U.S. Navy’s freedom of action in the physical battlespace from the depths of the ocean to the stars.
 

