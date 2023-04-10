Celebrating Telecommunicators Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 10 - Released on April 10, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is proclaiming April 9-15, 2023, as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. It is a week set aside to recognize the hard work and dedication of 911 call takers, dispatchers and technicians in the province.

"The professionalism of telecommunicators is trusted to ensure that vital information is relayed in an emergency," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "They are relied upon when citizens need it most. Telecommunicators help save lives every day."

This week is time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

In Saskatchewan, 911 calls are taken by highly trained professional staff in Regina, Saskatoon and near Prince Albert. These telecommunicators received over 530,000 calls in 2022.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) provides monitoring and dispatching services across the province. The SPSA works with volunteer and professional fire departments, as well as provincial and municipal government ministries and agencies to support public safety, protection and enforcement.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators week is observed annually during the second week of April.

