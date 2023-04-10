Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,935 in the last 365 days.

Celebrating Telecommunicators Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 10 - Released on April 10, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is proclaiming April 9-15, 2023, as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. It is a week set aside to recognize the hard work and dedication of 911 call takers, dispatchers and technicians in the province.

"The professionalism of telecommunicators is trusted to ensure that vital information is relayed in an emergency," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "They are relied upon when citizens need it most. Telecommunicators help save lives every day." 

This week is time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. 

In Saskatchewan, 911 calls are taken by highly trained professional staff in Regina, Saskatoon and near Prince Albert. These telecommunicators received over 530,000 calls in 2022. 

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) provides monitoring and dispatching services across the province. The SPSA works with volunteer and professional fire departments, as well as provincial and municipal government ministries and agencies to support public safety, protection and enforcement. 

National Public Safety Telecommunicators week is observed annually during the second week of April.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kara Slobodzian
Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency
Regina
Phone: 306-510-1082
Email: kara.slobodzian2@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Celebrating Telecommunicators Week in Saskatchewan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more