Istituto Marangoni Miami Announces Partnership with Stitch Lab

The incubator for Latin American design kicks off in the Miami Design District this week boasting new partnership with neighborhood institution Marangoni Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami is pleased to announce a partnership with Stitch Lab, a yearly pop-up showcasing up-and-coming designers hailing from all corners of Latin America. The three-day event will kick off with a private fashion show on Thursday, April 13th, for which Marangoni Miami’s top students from the school’s undergraduate BA in Fashion Styling program will be assisting lead project stylist, Pamela Garcia.
The following day, Friday April 14th, the participating designers spanning from Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Brazil, will be attending a special class at Istituto Marangoni Miami on The Creative Process imparted by Eyan Allen, course leader of the Master’s Programs at IMM. Allen is a British Fashion designer who graduated at the Royal College of Art in London with a Masters in Fashion Menswear and BA in Fashion & Textiles with over 25 years of experience. During this time, he has held key leadership positions such as Creative Director for both Puma International and Nike Europe, as well as Creative Director for HUGO BOSS Men’s and Women’s collections. His timeless approach to modern tailoring, combined with his profound knowledge of leisure and sportswear translated effortlessly to become best sellers for the HUGO BOSS brand.
Eyan will provide the designer students with a global understanding for visionary trend and modern fashion and a process for which to harness and direct their creative ambitions.
About Istituto Marangoni Miami
Founded in Milan in 1935 by the tailor Giulio Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni offers a unique blend of academic learning with creative and practical activities interlaced with its rich Italian heritage. From Franco Moschino to Julie de Libran, Andrea Pompilio, Rodolfo Paglialunga or Alessandro Sartori, throughout its almost 90-year history, Marangoni has contributed to shaping countless key figures of the fashion and design industries throughout the world as well as spring-boarded the careers of thousands of students that have gone on to work for the world’s most prestigious brands. The Miami opened its doors in 2018.
With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local
professionals, Istituto Marangoni Miami offers a variety of fashion, styling, fashion business, interior design courses and graduate programs. The Miami School of Fashion offers students an unprecedented opportunity for innovation, inspiration, and creativity to build a promising future within the fashion and design industry.
