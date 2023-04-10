CBP Provides Guidance on Cybersecurity Best Practices to Increase Supply Chain Resiliency

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released Monday a new guidance document containing best practices for customs brokers on how to prepare for and respond to a cyber-attack.

The new resource makes recommendations on how to prevent, respond to, and recover from potential cyber-attacks on customs broker data systems, from proactively putting in place plans and preventative IT controls to resuming normal business operations upon system remediation.

“Preparing for a disaster means thinking about the worst things that could happen, or even things that are just disruptive, and having a plan in place to handle each of those scenarios,” said Office of Trade’s Executive Assistant Commissioner AnnMarie R. Highsmith during her opening remarks at the tabletop exercise. “The time for preparedness is now.”

This document is part of a broader CBP supply chain resiliency focus and reflects insights gathered from recent cyber-attacks and a tabletop exercise CBP held this February in Washington, D.C. That event brought together representatives from CBP, partner government agencies, and licensed customs brokers to test the customs environment’s existing cyber security guidance and identify opportunities to improve supply chain resiliency.

In addition to the Cyber Incident Guidance for Customs Brokers, CBP is developing more detailed cyber-attack guidance that will be shared on CBP.gov.

CBP is focusing on supply chain resiliency to establish clear expectations for both industry and government actors on processes, procedures, and responsibilities in the face of man-made supply chain disruptions. Recent events have resulted in significant disruptions to commercial and consumer activity, including shortages of personal protective equipment, baby formula, and other critical goods.

Cybersecurity is the first topic CBP is exploring as part of supply chain resiliency efforts.

CBP looks forward to continued collaboration with government and industry partners to improve collective readiness and mitigate the negative impacts of future supply chain disruptions on consumers and businesses in the U.S.

You can access the guidance here ! http://cbp.gov/document/guidance/cyber-incident-guidance-customs-brokers

