Governor Katie Hobbs Announces New Communications Director

PHOENIX — Today, Governor Hobbs announced her appointment of Christian Slater as the new Communications Director for the Office of the Governor. Mr. Slater will join the team April 17th ready to hit the ground running in the effort to build an Arizona for everyone.

“I am confident that Mr. Slater’s wide breadth of expertise will be an asset to our growing team,” said Governor Hobbs. “We are excited for him to get started and continue sharing the vision of this administration all across the state.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Hobbs administration and for the opportunity to partner with a team of dedicated and accomplished public servants,” said Mr. Slater. “I can’t wait to get to work with Governor Hobbs as she addresses the pressing issues facing Arizona by tackling the water crisis, improving education, lowering costs, growing jobs and building an economy that works for every Arizonan.”

 

More about Christian Slater:

