2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents Stealth Gambit: A Cold War Novel Inspired by Actual Events by Wes Truitt

A Thrilling Espionage Novel Influenced By The Author’s Experiences Will Partake in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine you are a graduate student who is recruited to be an industrial spy for the CIA to play a crucial role in the Cold War. This novel unfolds the life of Nick Butler in his remarkable journey as a CIA agent countering the Soviet Union’s KGB.

Stealth Gambit: A Cold War Novel Inspired by Actual Events is Wes Truitt’s realistic, spellbinding narrative of espionage based on his own experiences. The novel will participate in one of the country’s largest literary and cultural festivals at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California on April 22 and 23.

The novel unfolds the exciting life of Nick Butler, an ambitious graduate student at Columbia University. The CIA recruits him to pose as an industrial spy for a major U.S. aerospace company to steal fake classified military airplane technology from rival NATO companies. Believing the data is genuine, KGB female agents seduce our handsome hero to steal the technology from him to assist Soviet aircraft designers in their race for air supremacy against the U.S Air Force. The Soviet’s ultimate prize is the theft of U.S. stealth airplane technology, which the CIA plants. It is bogus, causing Soviet designers to go down blind technology alleys for years.

Wes Truitt earned a Ph.D. in Political Science at Columbia University. He is an experienced writer having published five nonfiction books. He bases the realism of Stealth Gambit on his years of experience as an executive at a major aerospace company that developed stealth technology and on his long association with the Air Force, the CIA, and the Defense Department. He was a consultant to RAND Corporation. He also taught graduate students at UCLA, Loyola Marymount University, and Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy.

Follow Nick Butler’s thrilling journey in Wes Truitt’s brilliant novel Stealth Gambit. Book copies can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

Stealth Gambit: A Cold War Novel Inspired by Actual Events

Written by Wes Truitt

Kindle |

Hardcover |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.