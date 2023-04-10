2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents Boil the Frog by Dennis McVicker

Author and US Navy Veteran Shares a Profound Memoir That Teaches Readers About Weight Loss and Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis McVicker’s impactful self-help book aspires to help and empower individuals who struggle with their internal conflicts. Boil the Frog is not your ordinary step-by-step guide on how to lose weight; it delves into a deeper and more profound point that can holistically change lives. Together with Authors Press, Boil the Frog is one of its lineup for the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23, 2023.

Dennis McVicker is a US Navy veteran who now lives in Bowie, Maryland with his wife and daughter. Boil the Frog is a memoir that recounts the the author. The book walks through the different aspects that affect an individual’s solution and urge in overcoming internal and external conflicts.

Boil the Frog will light the path for readers to discover the depths of their mind and to reunite with themselves — to discover their identities that the world told them not to be. The author writes, “Take this book home for the weight loss, it can help you with that, but keep it as a guide for life in general.”

Discover Dennis McVicker’s personal reflections and values with Boil the Frog. Copies of the book are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

