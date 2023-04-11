PROP Ferry Operator Goes Electric with Green City Ferries Fast Commuter Ferry

Plans the first fast electric ferry in the U.S. by 2024, and electric fleet of 50 vessels within 5 to 7 years.

Selecting the Beluga24 allows us to lead the U.S. with climate-friendly waterborne transportation.” — James Jaber, CEO of PROP

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PROP SF, a ferry operator based out of the San Francisco Bay Area with national reach, has announced their commitment to electric waterborne transportation by partnering with Green City Ferries. PROP has ferry operating contracts in the Bay Area and Puget Sound – two of the three largest North American markets – with aspirations for the third and largest market of New York City.

PROP will standardize its fleet on the Beluga24 from Green City Ferries. The Beluga24 is an industry-leading zero emission fast ferry that aims to revolutionize waterborne transportation. It combines state-of-the-art battery, carbon fiber and dynamic hydrofoil technology at serial production prices. Green City Ferries, based in Stockholm, Sweden, has the first Beluga24 under construction for deployment in Scandinavia, and plans to start manufacturing in the U.S. later this year.

“Selecting the Beluga24, allows us to lead the U.S. with climate-friendly waterborne transportation,” said James Jaber, CEO of PROP. “It is a remarkable vessel using half the energy-consumption of its competitors for the same performance. Eliminating the high costs of diesel fuel and engine maintenance makes ferry service accessible to more communities.”

The Beluga24’s advanced technology – including fast-charging batteries, light-weight carbon fiber materials, and surface-skimming foil-assisted hull – provides operators, the communities they serve, and passengers with game changing advantages. Being able to charge the batteries in the time it takes to load and unload passengers means quick turnarounds and efficient schedules. Less weight and a dynamic hydrofoil mounted between the catamaran hulls enables high-speed commutes, longer range, ultra-low wake, and a comfortable ride – all critical to urban waterway transportation.

“PROP has a bold and exciting vision,” said David King, CEO of Green City Ferries. “They have experience in the electrification of port infrastructure and we are excited to be working with them as our preferred infrastructure partner in the US.” PROP provides cities, developers, and employers an alternative to conventional ferry management which can be slow to adapt and expensive to operate. For communities that want new ferry service and want it with climate- and budget-friendly electric boats, PROP is the go-to operator who can make electric happen fast and cost effectively.

“We’re hearing from a variety of public transportation authorities, municipalities and private firms who either want to expand ferry service or introduce new routes. They’re talking to PROP because we can make it happen faster and save them money,” said Jaber. “We are bullish on fast electric ferries. PROP is planning to put the first Jones Act- and U.S. Coast Guard-compliant electric fast ferry into operations on the West Coast by end of 2024, to expand the service to the Eastern Seaboard shortly thereafter, and to operate a fleet of 50 electric vessels within 5 to 7 years.”

To further speed adoption, Green City Ferries have engaged Carbon Advisors to leverage State and Federal funding to create clean energy programs at local ports to speed adoption, “We are proud to partner with Green City Ferries, enabling companies and communities to decrease their carbon footprint, improving the environment for future generations”, Stephen Schueler, Chairman of Carbon Advisors. “The Beluga Ferry’s operating cost is one-fourth the cost of a diesel powered ferry. With green energy grants reducing – even eliminating the upfront price premium – the high-speed, zero-emission Beluga24 is a compelling decision for operators”, said John Carroll, President of GCF Americas.



About PROP SF

Based in San Francisco, PROP SF was founded in 2015 by veteran maritime sports innovator and entrepreneur, James Jaber. Its primary mission was to develop a fleet of public/private commuter ferries that would connect people in areas underserved by the larger ferry system to workplace hubs and communities throughout the Bay Area. Helping to improve local air quality and offer relief from burgeoning roadway congestion were the underlying goals that helped propel the company’s popularity among employers and commuters alike.

From vessel design and development to operations and management, PROP SF has established itself as a premier operator of high-speed, highly maneuverable passenger craft. Its high-profile fleet of jet-propelled vessels has been celebrated as a welcomed innovation in the local public/private transit communities. With operations on both the San Francisco Bay and its newest service on Puget Sound in 2023, PROP SF continues to offer its unique brand of waterborne transportation while helping to lead the way in engaging new cost-effective, energy-efficient clean technologies.

About Green City Ferries AB

Green City Ferry AB, based in Stockholm Sweden, is a manufacturer of energy efficient, high speed, zero emission ferries. It launched and operated the first super-charged, battery driven ferry in 2014 and the world’s fastest electric ferry in 2016. Bringing together proven world class state-of-the-art technologies enables Green City Ferries to create an innovative and unique design with unrivalled performance, the 100% electric Beluga24.

About Green City Ferries, Inc

Green City Ferries, Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green City Ferries AB in Sweden and will focus on sales and support in the Americas. The Americas Headquarters is located in New York City.

The Beluga24