Acquisitions in Emerging High Tech Fields Including AI, Clean Energy & Crypto Mining: International Endeavors: $IDVV
Acquisitions in Emerging High Tech Fields Including AI, Clean Energy & Crypto Mining:International Endeavors Corp. (Stock Symbol: IDVV)
International Endeavors Corporation (OTCMKTS: IDVV)TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquisitions in Emerging High Tech Fields Including AI, Clean Energy & Crypto Mining: International Endeavors Corp. (Stock Symbol: IDVV)
Technology-Focused Holding Company Operating in Multiple Emerging Sectors.
Specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Solar Tech, Battery Storage, and Clean Energy Crypto Mining Options for Both On & Off Grid.
Acquisition of WITech and SF Corp to Add Revenues and Expand Presence in the Tech Sector, Particularly Focusing on Automation and Artificial Intelligence.
100% of All SF Corp Revenue to go to IDVV Starting April 1st, 2023. Estimated at Mid Seven Figures.
Plans for Full Financial Audit to Quality for Up-Listing to OTCQB Exchange.
International Endeavors Corporation (OTC: IDVV) is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IDVV is specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off the grid.
IDVV is currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.
In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. The IDVV Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine cryptocurrency with any power surplus.
In 2023 IDVV acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. IDVV is incorporating AI technology into its crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already made significant inroads in various industries, transforming the way we work, communicate, and live. One area where AI is creating a massive impact is content creation. From marketing to legal, lending, and medical industries, AI-powered content creation tools are becoming increasingly popular, allowing businesses to produce high-quality content faster and more efficiently than ever before.
IDVV Closes Acquisition in Artificial Intelligence Sector
On Match 29th IDVV announced corporate updates related to its previously announced acquisitions and AI. IDVV has issued an update that the company has completed its acquisition of SF Corp earlier than its estimated date of April 30th, 2023.
IDVV Advisory Board member John Peterson and Vice President Bill Martin issued the following joint statement regarding the acquisition, "By modifying the initial agreement we were able to close the deal and bring SF Corp operations into IDVV faster than expected. We believe that due to the AI sector’s rapid growth, it is necessary to expedite acquisitions for the betterment of the company. We saw that the process of adding board members was going to delay the closing, and also delay IDVV from participating in the revenue. By adopting these changes we were able to close at what we feel is little to no risk to IDVV. This also enables us to pursue other needed acquisitions in the sector at the required pace."
The following terms of the agreement were modified:
Vetting and appointment of up to two (2) SF Corp individuals to IDVV board on or before 5/30/2023
One Hundred (100) percent of all SF Corp revenue is to go to IDVV starting April 1st, 2023. Estimated at Mid Seven Figures.
Jeremy Smith, Founder of SF Corp issued the following statement "On behalf of SF Corp we're very excited to officially be a part of IDVV. The technology that we have developed along with what WITech had in place and other targeted acquisitions can take us to another level."
With the completion of this acquisition and the implementation of new board members, IDVV management intends on starting the process of becoming fully audited in order to up-list the OTCQB exchange.
IDVV management also confirms to shareholders that they are NOT planning a reverse split. They feel that the company is undervalued and that the progress being made through acquisitions and transparency will lead to greater shareholder value.
For more information on IDVV visit: https://IDVVCORP.COM
DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
SOURCE: CorporateAds.com
Jillian White, CEO
International Endeavors Corporation
+1 619-343-3199
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter