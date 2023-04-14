The Gringos Release title track to their third studio album; Unfinished Business

70s horn band, The Gringos, released the title track to their upcoming album, Unfinished Business today.

SANDWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 70s horn band, The Gringos, released the title track to their upcoming album, Unfinished Business today. The song tells the story of the band back in their heyday of the 1970’s, playing night clubs and touring all over the US and Canada.

Over the many years that the band was inactive, the members stayed in contact with one another, and conversations would always come around to “What if we could put the band back together again”?

The band’s former manager, Charles Johnston, brought the entire band to Scottsdale, AZ in the spring of 2015 for a series of meetings, mostly to remember and relive some of the old times together. But a lot more was brought to the surface during that reunion.

In 2016 the band made an all-out effort to get back together on Cape Cod. For several weeks the band prepared for two important live performances. The first performance was basically a dress rehearsal which went very well considering not having performed together in decades. But the second show, a live streaming event, that was supposed to showcase the band, fell apart only two hours before the band was to take the stage. One of the members took seriously ill and was unable to play. Still the Show Must Go On, but the hopes for the future of the band were once again in doubt.

In early 2020 just as the pandemic locked everyone down, the Internet video conferencing app, Zoom, allowed the band to meet daily and put a plan in motion to begin recording and releasing new material from the vast catalog of songs the band had stockpiled.

Unfinished business is the musical version of The Gringos’ plan to play and create music together again. Unfinished Business was produced by Grammy Award Winning Producer Billy Williams and the secondary arrangement and production work was done by Jim Miller.

