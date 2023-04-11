Infinity Rehab Announces 2023 Symposium Conference

TUALATIN, ORE., UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab is hosting their annual Symposium conference May 20, 2023. The conference this year is entirely virtual. The conference provides therapists with the opportunity to network and build their clinical skills, as well as earn continuing education credits.
Team members and clinicians at Infinity Rehab, as well as outside therapists, attend from different areas throughout the United States. During the one-day event, clinicians network and learn by attending courses tailored specifically to them and their daily practice. This years’ event has a new shortened one-day format and features both live and on-demand sessions. Courses are available to registrants up to 30 days following the conference.
An important part of the conference is the employee appreciation event. Employees can nominate their fellow team members for awards to recognize them for impacting patient care, participating in humanitarian efforts, a home office award, and achieving outstanding work in Infinity Rehab’s clinical programs. New this year is the addition of the Rising Star Award, recognizing an innovative employee who has worked for Infinity Rehab for less than a year. Team members from throughout the year who have been nominated for Infinity Rehab’s internal Shining Star award are also honored. Additionally, a slide show of team photos is featured, among other festivities.
Derek Fenwick, Senior Director of Human Resources at Infinity Rehab, is a key organizer of the Symposium conference.
“Our annual Symposium brings many of our great clinicians together,” Fenwick stated. “We are excited about our expanded virtual setting this year, featuring live chats and networking lounges. Our clinicians will gain valuable skills to excel at their job.”
Event registration is open to all. Click here to attend the conference.
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
