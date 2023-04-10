Concrete Transformations gives West Virginia church basketball court a long-lasting upgrade
Not only does GRANIFLEX™ offer unparalleled durability and strength, but it also provides an unmatched level of flexibility and slip resistance.”CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decorative concrete coating business, Concrete Transformations, recently applied the long-lasting and durable GRANIFLEX™ system to an outdated basketball court floor for a Presbyterian Church in Charleston, West Virginia. The new floor is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also provides safety and durability for the many activities that take place at the church.
— Phil Farrington, co-owner Concrete Transformations
The church's concrete floor was in rough shape, along with 40-plus years of different coatings and paint, making it difficult for anyone to use. The court required not just aesthetic updates but also safety improvements. The congregation wanted a floor that was slip-resistant and easy to maintain.
"Not only does this GRANIFLEX™ system offer unparalleled durability and strength, but it also provides a level of flexibility and slip resistance that is unmatched by other concrete coating options on the market," said Phill Farrington, co-owner of Concrete Transformations.
To achieve the most efficient result, the Concrete Transformations team used the industry's best concrete grinders and vacuums from Warrior Equipment to prep the 5,800 SF floor in just 18 hours. The team meticulously removed floor coatings and applied the new system onto the concrete surface. The process involved grinding and prepping the surface for the new coating to ensure maximum bonding and adhesion. The completed project was stunning, with a rather colorful design that turned out great.
The GRANIFLEX™ system applied to the basketball court floor has many advantages. It is a flexible, slip-resistant, impact-resistant, and waterproof coating that provides excellent scratch, stain, and UV resistance. It is not only low-maintenance, but it's easy to clean, durable, and provides a long life expectancy.
The church staff was pleased to see their old basketball court become revitalized into a modern, safer and long-lasting surface with an appealing look.
Concrete Transformations takes pride in providing high-quality services to its clients, ensuring satisfaction with their work. Their team of experts has helped homes and businesses across the region transform underutilized concrete surfaces into durable, low-maintenance, and aesthetically pleasing spaces.
With their innovative and environmentally conscious coating options, Concrete Transformations delivers high-quality products capable of transforming a client's vision into a reality.
This magnificent transformation is only one of the many projects that Concrete Transformations has completed in Charleston, West Virginia. They offer a range of services that includes concrete polishing, epoxy coatings, acid staining, custom logos, and more for both residential and commercial clients.
Concrete Transformations is the top concrete coating and concrete decorative concrete provider in the Charleston area. Their team of experts creates custom designs tailored to each client's unique needs and preferences that provide unmatched durability and longevity.
About Concrete Transformations
Concrete Transformations is a renowned decorative concrete company that has been providing quality services in the Beckley, West Virginia area for years. Offering an extensive range of services like stamped concrete, concrete resurfacing, acid stain flooring, and more, they always strive to meet their client's unique requirements with creativity and professionalism.
GRANIFLEX - Slip and Crack Resistant Concrete Coatings System