Compass Intelligence Announces 11th Annual Award Winners in IoT, Mobile, Business Tech, and Emerging Tech

11th Annual CompassIntel Awards

CompassIntel.com announces 43 award winning companies and organizations for the 11th Annual CompassIntel Awards in mobile/business tech, IoT, and emerging tech.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Intelligence is proud to announce the award winners of the 11th annual CompassIntel Awards to honor the top companies, products, and technology solutions in mobile, IoT, business tech and emerging technology industries. This year we received 98 nominations coming in from companies, public relations, and corporate communications firms, editors, journalists, analysts, and other colleagues. These awards, excluding the Compass Intelligence selected awards, were voted on by a group of leading industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders, and analysts in early April. A total of 43 awardees are being recognized, including 3 Compass selected awards.“In a very challenging and competitive technology environment, it is an honor to recognize leading companies, innovations, and products” shares Stephanie Atkinson, CEO & founder of Compass Intelligence. “This year we are hyper-focused on core technologies elevating business and enterprise operations, and this round of company participants certainly met this goal. Congratulations to this year’s award recipients."The award recipients of the 11th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards are as follows:IOT | CATEGORIESConnected Building: Smart Lighting - Lutron, Athena Lighting Control SystemConnected Building: Smart Development and Design - ThoughtWire's HighIQ Smart Buildings SolutionConnected Building: Commercial Product Innovation - Samsung SmartThingsConnected Solution Leadership: Fleet Management Tracking - SoleraConnected Solution Leadership: Asset Tracking - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.Top IoT Standards Body of the Year - National Institute of Standards and TechnologyIoT Data: Edge Computing Company of the Year - HPE GreenLakeIoT Data: Data Analytics and Software Company of the Year - Mavenir Intelligent IoT PlatformIoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year - GPS InsightIoT App Dev / Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market - Eseye’s Infinity IoT Platform™IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market - PepperIoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market - TEALIoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market - MachineQ, a Comcast CompanyIoT Security Platform of the Year - ForescoutIoT Semiconductor Company of the Year - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.IoT Sensor Company of the Year - Soter TechnologiesIndustrial IoT Company of the Year - MultiTechMOBILE & BUSINESS TECH | CATEGORIESWorkplace Device Innovation - Samsung Galaxy S23 SeriesOperations Automation - Five TMS AIMobile Customer Experience - T-Mobile (Partnerships with Google and Salesforce)Enterprise Communications - HP Inc., HP | Poly Studio R30Team Collaboration - Mitel Collaboration Suite: MiCollab + MiTeam MeetingsAugmented Reality - IKIN Inc.Mobile Equipment/Hardware Innovation - Ericsson Private 5GOpenRAN Innovation - MavenirMobile Technology for Good - Elevate Our KidsWork from Home Product of the Year - Samsung GalaxyBook35G Innovation Product - Inseego, Wavemaker 5G Series5G Innovation Service - GXCAV Innovation - JBL Tune BudsEnterprise Solution of the Year - Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon seriesEMERGING TECH | CATEGORIESMachine Vision Technology - Teledyne DALSAAI Chatbot - JasperArtificial Intelligence: Enterprise Solution - Verizon ConnectNatural Language Processing - Hugging FaceAutonomous Systems - Northop GrummanSustainability Innovation - Digital Insights, The Greenhouse Sustainability PlatformDigital Twin Innovation - ImecIntelligent Data & Analytics - Tradeopolis CommunicationsPhysical Digital Experience - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.COMPASSINTEL | AWARDSConnected Vehicle Automation Innovation - ClearBladee-Commerce Automation Innovation - Rakuten AmericasAI Situational Awareness Innovation - Everbridge, Inc. - DigitalOps InsightsNote: This last group of awards was selected by the Compass Intelligence team, while all others come infrom nominations and submissions.###About Compass IntelligenceCompass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT, and high-tech industries serving tech clients for more than 17 years. Compass Intelligence provides executive insights, market sizing/forecasting and modeling, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, advisory services, trending analysis, and survey research services. Compass Intelligence helps guide strategic business decisions and supports in the success of our clients through delivering content engagement, go to market planning, competitive positioning, and strategic advisory. For more information, please visit https://www.compassintel.com