Compass Intelligence Announces 11th Annual Award Winners in IoT, Mobile, Business Tech, and Emerging Tech

CompassIntel.com announces 43 award winning companies and organizations for the 11th Annual CompassIntel Awards in mobile/business tech, IoT, and emerging tech.
SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Intelligence is proud to announce the award winners of the 11th annual CompassIntel Awards to honor the top companies, products, and technology solutions in mobile, IoT, business tech and emerging technology industries. This year we received 98 nominations coming in from companies, public relations, and corporate communications firms, editors, journalists, analysts, and other colleagues. These awards, excluding the Compass Intelligence selected awards, were voted on by a group of leading industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders, and analysts in early April. A total of 43 awardees are being recognized, including 3 Compass selected awards.
“In a very challenging and competitive technology environment, it is an honor to recognize leading companies, innovations, and products” shares Stephanie Atkinson, CEO & founder of Compass Intelligence. “This year we are hyper-focused on core technologies elevating business and enterprise operations, and this round of company participants certainly met this goal. Congratulations to this year’s award recipients."
Connected Building: Smart Lighting - Lutron, Athena Lighting Control System
Connected Building: Smart Development and Design - ThoughtWire's HighIQ Smart Buildings Solution
Connected Building: Commercial Product Innovation - Samsung SmartThings
Connected Solution Leadership: Fleet Management Tracking - Solera
Connected Solution Leadership: Asset Tracking - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Top IoT Standards Body of the Year - National Institute of Standards and Technology
IoT Data: Edge Computing Company of the Year - HPE GreenLake
IoT Data: Data Analytics and Software Company of the Year - Mavenir Intelligent IoT Platform
IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year - GPS Insight
IoT App Dev / Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market - Eseye’s Infinity IoT Platform™
IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market - Pepper
IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market - TEAL
IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market - MachineQ, a Comcast Company
IoT Security Platform of the Year - Forescout
IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
IoT Sensor Company of the Year - Soter Technologies
Industrial IoT Company of the Year - MultiTech
MOBILE & BUSINESS TECH | CATEGORIES
Workplace Device Innovation - Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Operations Automation - Five TMS AI
Mobile Customer Experience - T-Mobile (Partnerships with Google and Salesforce)
Enterprise Communications - HP Inc., HP | Poly Studio R30
Team Collaboration - Mitel Collaboration Suite: MiCollab + MiTeam Meetings
Augmented Reality - IKIN Inc.
Mobile Equipment/Hardware Innovation - Ericsson Private 5G
OpenRAN Innovation - Mavenir
Mobile Technology for Good - Elevate Our Kids
Work from Home Product of the Year - Samsung GalaxyBook3
5G Innovation Product - Inseego, Wavemaker 5G Series
5G Innovation Service - GXC
AV Innovation - JBL Tune Buds
Enterprise Solution of the Year - Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon series
EMERGING TECH | CATEGORIES
Machine Vision Technology - Teledyne DALSA
AI Chatbot - Jasper
Artificial Intelligence: Enterprise Solution - Verizon Connect
Natural Language Processing - Hugging Face
Autonomous Systems - Northop Grumman
Sustainability Innovation - Digital Insights, The Greenhouse Sustainability Platform
Digital Twin Innovation - Imec
Intelligent Data & Analytics - Tradeopolis Communications
Physical Digital Experience - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Note: This last group of awards was selected by the Compass Intelligence team, while all others come in
from nominations and submissions.
About Compass Intelligence
Compass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT, and high-tech industries serving tech clients for more than 17 years. Compass Intelligence provides executive insights, market sizing/forecasting and modeling, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, advisory services, trending analysis, and survey research services. Compass Intelligence helps guide strategic business decisions and supports in the success of our clients through delivering content engagement, go to market planning, competitive positioning, and strategic advisory. For more information, please visit https://www.compassintel.com.
