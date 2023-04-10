Ilham Aliyev completed his official visit to Kazakhstan

AZERBAIJAN, April 10 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials.