Natural Resource Commission to meet April 13 in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., April 13, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor, north conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin 883 789 392 followed by the # key.
Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the April 13 meeting.
Approval of Agenda
Consent Agenda
*Contract Amendment with Jacob Lahr, State Forest Nursery Mowing Services
*Contract with Gill Hauling, Inc., Stone State Park Waste Management Services
*Public Land Management Projects
Approve Minutes of March 9 Meeting
Director’s Remarks
Division Administrator’s Remarks
Donations
Adopted and Filed-Chapter 12, “Conservation Education,” Chapter 15, “General License Regulations,” and Chapter 94, “Nonresident Deer Hunting”
Adopted and Filed-Chapter 108, “Mink, Muskrat, Raccoon, Badger, Opossum, Weasel, Striped Skunk, Fox (Red and Gray), Beaver, Coyote, River Otter, Bobcat, Gray (Timber) Wolf and Spotted Skunk Seasons”
Public Land Acquisition Projects
North Cedar/Sny Magill Wildlife Management Area, Clayton County
Chapter 18 Lease Renewal, Allamakee County- Interstate Power and Lights Co.
Chapter 18 Lease Renewal, Dickinson County-George and Mary Wandling
Water Well Easement-Storm Lake, Buena Vista County-City of Storm Lake
Construction-Small Projects: Rathbun Fish Hatchery, PH Transformer Maintenance; Nine Eagles State Park, Septic System Replacement; Twin Lakes, Boat Ramp Replacement; Lake Manawa, Wayfinding Signage Installation
Construction-Large Projects
Green Valley State Park, Union County-Spillway Structure Maintenance
Iowa River Wildlife Unit, Johnson County-Swan Lake Road Culvert Replacement
Contract with Wildlife Management Institute, Forestry Specialists
