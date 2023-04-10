Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday asked for Supreme Court approval to grant clemency to six people, including a second attempt to commute a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. The first attempt failed when a divided court over four years ago denied then-Governor Jerry Brown’s request for a clemency recommendation.
You just read:
Newsom seeks LWOP sentence commutation that the Supreme Court blocked in 2018
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.