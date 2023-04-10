Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,748 in the last 365 days.

Newsom seeks LWOP sentence commutation that the Supreme Court blocked in 2018

Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday asked for Supreme Court approval to grant clemency to six people, including a second attempt to commute a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. The first attempt failed when a divided court over four years ago denied then-Governor Jerry Brown’s request for a clemency recommendation.

You just read:

Newsom seeks LWOP sentence commutation that the Supreme Court blocked in 2018

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more