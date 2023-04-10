Launching The Sweetest Dining Reward to Experience The World's Best Restaurants

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn the sweetest dining experiences www.DiscoverFoodYouLove.com
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn the sweetest dining experiences www.DiscoverFoodYouLove.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Want to hire talented professionals today and make a positive impact too
R4Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund kids program and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with exclusive luxury weekend reward.
The Sweetest Dining Reward is perfectly designed for busy executives and professionals who love luxury weekend getaways.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency in the world helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to self-fund meaningful mentoring programs preparing kids for life.
We're rewarding luxury dining experiences for two people at 'three-Michelin-starred restaurants (with tasting menus)', and $2500 gift cards to stay at The Sweetest Hotels.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "We appreciate referrals by rewarding meaningful weekend luxury travel experiences to share and gift. Our sweet weekends trips make perfect gifts for anniversaries, birthdays, or Valentine's Day too!"
About
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, and writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here