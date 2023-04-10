TROY's Newest Entry Level MICR Printer The TROY 3001dw MICR Printer

TROY Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in the printing and management of security documents, is pleased to announce the release of their latest entry level check printer, the TROY 3001dw MICR Printer.

WHEELING, W. Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TROY Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in the printing and management of security documents, is pleased to announce the release of their latest entry level check printer, the TROY 3001dw MICR Printer.

The TROY 3001dw MICR Printer is designed for small to medium sized businesses who have limited desk space and plan to print less than 2,500 checks per month. This low volume printing solution provides the ability to print MICR fonts, the TROY E-13B font which is specifically designed by TROY to meet worldwide banking standards, when used with the TROY 3001dw MICR printer and TROY MICR Toner Secure cartridge.

The TROY 3001dw MICR Printer serves as an affordable method of managing the check printing needs of your small business or home office. This unit also features automatic duplex, making it flexible for general office printing.

Offering the capability to print up to 35 pages per minute, with recommended volumes between 350 and 2500 pages per month, the TROY 3001dw also comes complete with a full standard yield MICR Toner Secure cartridge, providing an estimated yield of 1,500 pages. TROY also offers a high yield MICR Toner Secure cartridge which provides an estimated 4,000 pages.

David Lorenz, Director of Product Development at TROY Group, Inc. discussed the newest addition to the low volume series. "Even though it is an entry level model, The TROY 3001dw MICR Printer is one of our most up to date printers, and includes HP Wolf Pro Security. The 3001dw also features a new one-piece cartridge design which is new to this level of printer, which is more efficient and should simplify supply re-orders for customers."

To learn more about the TROY 3001dw MICR Printer, contact a representative via phone at 304-232-0899, e-mail secure@troygroup.com or visit http://www.troygroup.com/.

About TROY Group, Inc.

TROY Group, Inc. ("TROY") is a worldwide leader of personalized, on demand, layered security for printed documents. TROY offers software, security hardware and specialized consumables for securely printing transcripts, vital records, checks, money orders, prescriptions and any other important document requiring security. TROY solutions empower organizations to protect each document at the point of issue. TROY solutions are used by small and medium size businesses as well as large enterprises and government organizations to manage fraud, reduce operational risks and comply with government regulations related to protecting information privacy. As a Platinum Solutions Partner to HP, TROY is the only company in the world authorized by HP to enhance HP printers and consumables for use in secure printing workflows. TROY Customers include major corporations, banks, key government accounts and distributors worldwide. TROY has been adding trust, security and confidence to documents since 1963.

Media Contact

Logan Kinney, TROY Group Inc., 3042320899, secure@troygroup.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE TROY Group Inc.