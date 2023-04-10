Americor Appoints Operations Executive May Chan as Chief Operating Officer

Ms. Chan selected to optimize company operations and catalyze firmwide growth

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americor Financial, a leading provider of debt relief solutions, announced today the appointment of May Chan as its new Chief Operating Officer.

In this new executive leadership role, Chan will be responsible for overseeing the planning, development, and execution of the organization's strategic operations and special initiatives through the next phase of rapid growth for Americor.

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "May joined our team three years ago as our SVP of Process Analytics and oversaw Data Analytics, Project/Program Management, Learning and Development, and Operational Excellence. Each functional area is unique, and May ensured that they've all thrived during her tenure. In addition, Chan has gained a wealth of experience and expertise in the debt resolution industry and has consistently demonstrated her commitment to putting the customer first, ensuring that the company's services are tailored to meet each client's unique needs and circumstances."

For over 20 years, Chan has been a finance and operations leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in transforming processes, improving efficiency of operations, and streamlining process flow to increase productivity, profitability, and customer satisfaction. Chan has held various executive operations roles in the financial services industry, always with a focus on process optimization and sustainable profitability.

"To achieve success today, organizations must create a great balance between people, processes, and technology," said Chan. "This is precisely what David [Norris, CEO of Amerior] and Benny [Ganatra, Americor's founder and Executive Chairman] have supported me in achieving since joining the company. As a result, our growing organization of 850+ employees continues to provide an invaluable financial service to our clients seeking debt relief."

Commenting on her new role, Chan said, "Being named COO of Americor is an incredible honor and I am thrilled to take on this new challenge. I am committed to working closely with our talented team of professionals to continue to deliver the high-quality services our customers have come to expect from us. We will always put our customers first and work tirelessly to help them achieve financial freedom by using accurate and accessible data and reporting to support our decision making. One of our missions is to make data accessible to all corners of the business so every one of our valued employees can be a change agent to help improve our existing processes to continually improve the client experience for as many distressed American families as possible and help them overcome their financial hardships in 2023 and for years to come."

Chan received her Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Washington and received her Master's degree in Project Management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

