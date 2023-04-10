NewEdge Wealth Names Josh Gully as Managing Director

Experienced advisor reunites with former wirehouse colleagues to support ultra high net worth clients

NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in servicing the needs of ultra high net worth families, family offices, and institutional clients, is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Gully as a Managing Director. In his new role, Mr. Gully is responsible for fostering client relationships and expanding the firm's assets under management.

Mr. Gully has worked in the financial services industry for over 35 years. Prior to joining NewEdge Wealth, he was a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at Morgan Stanley. He has earned numerous accolades including being named to Barron's Top 50 Private Wealth Advisory Teams, Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors in America, Forbes America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors, and Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers, among many others.*

Mr. Gully specializes in the wealth management needs of accomplished entrepreneurs, private investors, family offices, and multi-generational families. Through advanced wealth strategy techniques, he advises clients on how to best seek to meet their investment needs, philanthropic goals, and lifestyle objectives.

"Josh and I, along with NewEdge partners John Straus and Jeff Kobernick, have a long working history and deep respect for each other," said Rob Sechan, CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Wealth. "We are thrilled to work with him again. Josh has a proven ability to meet the needs of ultra high net worth clients and will greatly contribute to the strong culture that NewEdge Wealth embodies. His addition continues the momentum of the caliber of talent we are building at NewEdge. We are confident that he will be a great member of our growing team of advisors."

Mr. Gully said, "I am thrilled to begin the next chapter of my career at NewEdge Wealth. My top priority is the client experience, and it is evident that NewEdge holds the same regard. I am excited to introduce a new level of investment offerings, intellectual capital, and specialized service to my clients."

Mr. Gully earned an MBA in finance from New York University's Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Cornell University. He is based out of the firm's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group services multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions. New Edge Capital Group, LLC, a Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm and Forbes' America's Top RIA Firm**, is the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings LP, which has over 700 employees.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client and their advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.

*Barron's Top 50 Private Wealth Advisory Teams ranking awarded in April 2019 and April 2020 based on December 31 data of the prior year. Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors in America ranking awarded in April 2020 based on prior 12-month data. Forbes/Shook America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors ranking awarded in August 2021 based on March 31, 2020, data. Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers ranking awarded in March 2018 and April 2019 based on data on June 30 of the prior year. Neither NewEdge Wealth or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings.

**Barron's rankings awarded in September 2022 based on prior 12-month data. Forbes/Shook rankings awarded in October 2022 based on June 30, 2022, data.

