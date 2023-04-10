2023 Los Angeles Festival of Books presents White Bane II by Robert James Allen

A Thrilling Sequel of Author Robert James Allen’s Debut Novel to be Showcased in the Annual Los Angeles Times Festival

Everything in which the hunter held dear is now forfeit.” — Robert James Allen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What will you feel if everything you love dearly starts to gradually disappear? This is the story of the lone hunter as he continues to live his life with only vengeance in mind.

The sequel of Robert James Allen’s ruminative novel will grace the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books as one of Authors Press’ exhibitions this April 22 and 23. White Bane II is an enthralling tale set in the year 1797 — a period of civil unrest.



White Bane II is a sequel of the author’s debut novel, White Bane: A Novel — the sequel narrates the life of the hunter as he seeks vengeance. As the hunter continued his journey, he had been through numerous obstacles that honed his thinking; meeting different people who either helped or threatened him. For over a year, the towns of the Fray were subject to civil unrest, crimes, inequality, and the white plague; all of those were experienced by the hunter. Little by little, everything that he treasures starts to crumble.



Robert James Allen looks up to prominent writers in history like Edgar Allan Poe, Charles Dickens, Henry David Thoreau, and William Shakespeare. He aims to create works that touch the lives of readers from different demographics. Robert James Allen shares that he only feels solace within the deep recesses of his mind and now, he is ready to share it to the world hoping that he can reach people with the same sentiments.

White Bane II: A Novel

Written by Robert James Allen

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.